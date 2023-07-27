Laramie Rangers logo

LARAMIE — The fifth-seeded Post 14 American Legion Laramie Rangers lost 8-3 to the No. 2 seeded Cheyenne Sixers in the consultation semifinals of the Wyoming Class AA State Tournament at Giants field in Jackson.

The Rangers ran into early trouble as the Sixers posted a four-run top of the first after the first three Cheyenne hitters reached base.


