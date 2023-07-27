LARAMIE — The fifth-seeded Post 14 American Legion Laramie Rangers lost 8-3 to the No. 2 seeded Cheyenne Sixers in the consultation semifinals of the Wyoming Class AA State Tournament at Giants field in Jackson.
The Rangers ran into early trouble as the Sixers posted a four-run top of the first after the first three Cheyenne hitters reached base.
Mason Tafoya got the Sixers started with a walk. Colter McAnelly and Julian Romero collected hits scoring Tafoya.
Hayden Swaen later doubled to right, scoring McAnelly and Romero. He later scored Cheyenne’s last run of the inning.
Sophomore Sam Hoyt got the start on the rubber for Laramie (28-32). He lasted three innings giving up seven total runs, six earned. He surrendered six hits with two walks and registered three punch-outs.
A resilient Rangers’ offense answered with three runs in the bottom of the frame. Ben Malone reached first base on a dropped third strike to become the first Laramie baserunner.
Diego Herrera got the Rangers first hit with a single up the middle advancing Malone to second. Laramie attempted to advance both runners 90 feet to the next bases, but the bunt by Brandon Chavez was fielded and thrown to third where Malone was retired.
Tayton Moore doubled to right field, scoring Herrera from second and Chavez from first. Moore advanced to third on the throw home.
Griffin Webb followed Moore with a single to shortstop scoring the baserunner.
Peyton Seelye got the nod as Cheyenne’s (57-14) starting pitcher. He started 10 games and threw the second most innings on the Sixers’ staff during the regular season.
Unfortunately for Laramie, chaos occurred in the top of the second inning. The first two Cheyenne batters reached via an error and walk.
Kaed Coates reached the error and advanced to second base. Coates advanced to third on a passed ball before Tafoya walked in the next at-bat.
A passed ball in the next at-bat to McAnelly scored Coates and advanced Tafoya to third. McAnelly eventually scored Tafoya on a sacrifice fly to center field.
The Sixers collected back-to-back doubles scoring Romero to go along with a hit-by-pitch to Swaen. Laramie then stopped the bleeding after three runs.
Malone and Herrera had two-out hits for Laramie in the second before the side was retired and Cheyenne led the Rangers 7-3.
The action slowed down in the third inning as both teams went three-up, three-down. Lozano tapped into the bullpen in the fourth, bringing in Aidan Buchanan.
Buchanan held the Sixers scoreless for two innings before Cheyenne added an insurance run in the sixth inning. Tafoya led off the inning with a single and later scored on a two-out double from Corey Williams.
Buchanan’s day finished after his three innings. He gave up four hits, one run and struck out one. He was relieved by Moore at the top of the seventh inning.
Moore recorded three outs without giving up a run.
Seelye lasted the complete game for the Sixers. Laramie went for nine hits to go along with a walk while four struck out.
Takeaways from the game
Cheyenne’s second-inning outburst was too much for Laramie to overcome despite a scrappy effort from the Rangers.
Hoyt threw just under 60% strikes during the outing and challenged the Sixers’ lineup. Cheyenne applied pressure early in the first two innings with 10 baserunners during that span.
Laramie scored in the first inning for the second consecutive game. The top of the Rangers’ lineup provided the bulk of the production on the day.
In a week when the middle of the order caused the majority of the damage, one through five in the Laramie lineup collected hits and produced three RBIs. Herrera led the Rangers with two hits on the day.
Moore had the most RBIs of any Ranger hitter on the day with two.
Laramie’s season ends
The Rangers finished the season just under .500 with wins and losses. The team hit .286 during the span of 60 games played.
Laramie pitched 10 different players this season, six of those 10 logging starts. Chavez (6-5), Branch (7-6) and Hoyt (5-4) finished the year with winning records on the mound. Chavez and Branch finished with 82 innings pitched on the season.
Hoyt, Buchanan, Herrera and Moniz will return to give the Rangers a deeper, more experienced staff for the 2024 season.
Four Rangers batters hit over .300 this season. They were Chavez (.329), Moore (.321), Webb (.307) and Herrera (.304). Moore led the team in RBIs with 37.
Eight Laramie players finished with 30 or more hits. The Rangers hit four home runs on the season with Branch being the only player to hit two.
The team stole 71 bases this season at a 75% success rate. No Rangers’ player was caught stealing more than three times.
The Laramie defense finished the year with a .900 fielding percentage. Moore and Trace Looney led the charge behind the dish as catchers for the Rangers, each logging over 150 innings.
Laramie wrapped up the state tournament week with a fourth-place finish.
