LARAMIE — The American Legion Post 14 Laramie Rangers baseball team split a pair of conference games on the road against Jackson on Wednesday. 

The Rangers won the first game 3-0 behind a dominant pitching performance from lefty Brandon Chavez. Laramie dropped the second game of the doubleheader 4-3 to fall to 2-4 in conference play on the season.


