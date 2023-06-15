LARAMIE — The American Legion Post 14 Laramie Rangers baseball team split a pair of conference games on the road against Jackson on Wednesday.
The Rangers won the first game 3-0 behind a dominant pitching performance from lefty Brandon Chavez. Laramie dropped the second game of the doubleheader 4-3 to fall to 2-4 in conference play on the season.
In game one, Chavez led the Rangers with a four-hit shutout on the mound. He struck out eight batters and threw just 84 pitches in his seven innings of work.
The game was scoreless until Mason Branch scored on an error in the top of the fifth inning. Diego Herrera drove in Laramie's second run on a fielder's choice later in the inning to give the Rangers a 2-0 lead going into the final two innings.
After both teams were held scoreless in the sixth, Laramie added one more insurance run in the top of the seventh with an RBI fielder's choice from Chavez to score Sam Hoyt. The three runs would be all Chavez needed on the mound, as he completed the shutout in the bottom half of the seventh to clinch the 3-0 win.
The Rangers out-hit the Giants 5-4 at the plate and took advance of six errors from Jackson's defense.
Runs were again hard to come by in the earlier innings of game two. Laramie was able to break the tie with three runs in the top of the third, but Jackson answered right back with three runs of its own in the bottom half of the inning.
The Giants broke the tie in the bottom of the fifth with one run, and the run ended up being the difference as Laramie dropped the second game of the doubleheader 4-3.
Branch took the loss on the mound after allowing four runs (one earned) on five hits and two strikeouts in five innings of work. Hoyt threw a clean inning inning of relief, striking out one of the three batters he faced.
Griffin Webb had Laramie's lone RBI at the plate. Webb, Tayton Moore, Herrera and Malone all tallied one hit apiece on the offensive side.
Rangers swept by Cody
The Rangers returned to the field for a pair of nonconference games on the road against Cody on Thursday. The Cubs swept Laramie 7-3 and 17-7.
In game one, Cody jumped out to an early 3-0 lead in the first inning and was able to maintain its lead the rest of the way. Laramie plated one run each in the third, fourth and fifth inning but four more runs from the Cubs in the bottom of the third were enough to hold off the Rangers.
Herrera, Moore and Trace Looney all drove in one run offensively for the Rangers. Moore took the loss on the mound, allowing seven runs (six earned) on eight hits in two innings of work. Aidan Buchanan pitched four innings of relief, allowing just one hit while striking out three.
Game two followed a similar pattern, with Cody plated seven runs in the bottom of the first inning to take a commanding lead early on. After both teams scored three runs in the third to make it 10-3, the Cubs were able to put the Rangers away with two runs in the fourth and five more in the sixth to enforce the 10-run mercy-rule.
Hoyt took the loss on the mound for the Rangers. He allowed 10 runs (six earned) on eight hits while striking out two in three innings. Malone was the leading offensive power for Laramie, finishing with three RBI on two hits.
The pair of losses dropped the Rangers to 14-20 overall on the season.