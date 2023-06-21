The American Legion Post 14 Laramie Rangers baseball team swept a pair of nonconference games against Mountain View on Tuesday at Cowboy Field.
The Rangers won game one 3-2 before completing the doubleheader sweep with a 5-4 comeback win in the nightcap. The pair of win pushed Laramie to 16-20 overall on the season.
Brandon Chavez helped lift the Rangers to a win in one game on the mound. The lefty threw a complete game, allowing just two runs (one earned) on four hits while striking out 13 batters. Out of the 100 pitches he threw, 72 were strikes.
After a scoreless first three innings, Laramie was able to build a 2-0 lead with a pair of runs in the bottom of the fourth. After a lead-off triple by Chavez, Tayton Moore doubled to drive in Chavez and Griffin Webb singled in Moore on the next play.
The Rangers padded their lead with one more run in the fifth after an RBI single from Moore to score Ben Malone. Mountain View nearly mounted a comeback with two runs in the top of the sixth, but Chavez was able to hold off the late surge to close out the game 3-2.
The Rangers out-hit the Lions 5-4 at the plate but struggled in the field, finishing game one with three defensive errors. Moore led Laramie offensively with two hits and two RBI in three at-bats.
Runs were again hard to come by in the early innings of game two. The Lions took an early 1-0 lead in the top of the second but Laramie answered with one run of its own in the bottom half to tie the game.
After the Rangers plated one run in both the fourth and fifth inning to go up 3-1, Mountain View reclaimed the lead 4-3 with a three-run burst in the top of the sixth. Laramie's bats responded with two runs in the bottom half to take the 5-4 lead and the defense held on the rest of the way.
Trace Looney, Mason Aragon and Mason Branch led the Rangers offensively with one RBI apiece. Laramie's defense again struggled in the field, finishing the game with five errors.
Sam Hoyt started the game on the mound but earned a no-decision. He finished with one unearned run allowed on four hits while striking out four in four innings. Malone earned the win after allowing three runs (one earned) on four hits and three strikeouts in two innings of relief.
The Rangers will rematch the Lions in another nonconference game at 3 p.m. Friday in Mountain View. Laramie will then host Rock Springs for a pair of games at 4 and 6 p.m. Tuesday at Cowboy Field.