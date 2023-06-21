Laramie Rangers logo.jpg

The American Legion Post 14 Laramie Rangers baseball team swept a pair of nonconference games against Mountain View on Tuesday at Cowboy Field. 

The Rangers won game one 3-2 before completing the doubleheader sweep with a 5-4 comeback win in the nightcap. The pair of win pushed Laramie to 16-20 overall on the season.


