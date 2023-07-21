The Post 14 American Legion Laramie Rangers baseball team is heading to this week's Class AA state tournament with the No. 5 seed in hand.
The Rangers (26-30) will face the No. 4 seed Casper Oilers (29-21) in the opening round at 10 a.m. Monday.
Laramie and Casper have played four times this season, resulting an even split with two wins for both teams. If the Rangers beat Casper, they'd play the winner of the No. 8 seed Rock Springs Stallions and the No. 1 seed Sheridan Troopers.
A loss to the Oilers would set them up against the Rock Springs-Sheridan loser.
Last year, Laramie went 1-1 in its first two games at state before being eliminated after its third game to finish sixth in the tournament. In 2021, the Rangers finished second after losing to Cheyenne Post 6 in the state championship game.
Scouting the opponent
Having played four times already this summer, the teams are fairly familiar.
Laramie coach Aaron Lozano has made a point of giving the Oilers a different look each game. A different Rangers pitcher has started each of the previous four matchups with Casper.
“They’re a really good offensive team,” Lozano said. “They’re very aggressive. We expect the ball to be in play and for us to have to play really good defense.”
The Rangers know they’re going to have to play selfless, clean baseball.
“Ranger baseball is very unique,” senior Mason Branch said. “We may not have the most talented team with the best players in the state, but Ranger baseball is having a lineup one through nine that gets their job done. Ask yourself, what’s going to benefit the team and get it done.”
The teams make in-game adjustments and Laramie catcher Tayton Moore understands that.
“You can see everything from behind the plate,” Moore said. “Where they’re positioned, how aggressive their leads are, how they are reading our pitcher and then I can let our guy know, ‘Hey, change speeds,’ or, ‘Hey, change your timing up,’ and the same thing translates to the plate. I understand how the other catcher may be thinking.”
Keys to victory
Eighteen of Laramie’s last 20 wins have come when it scores the game's first run. The team's recent history in the state tournament shows winning those first two games results in good things for the Rangers.
“We feel like we’re at our best when we can play small-ball,” Lozano said. "Getting that first run across is very important for us because when you’re down it doesn’t make sense to give away outs by bunting.”
Nine of the 10 players to log innings on the mound for Lozano this season are returning from last year. The staff is led by co-aces Brandon Chavez and Branch.
Both Chavez and Branch have logged more than 75 innings of work this season. Chavez is a power pitcher with a deep six-pitch arsenal. Branch focuses more on pitching to contact.
“I want them to swing,” Branch said. “I’m not shooting for swings and misses, I want to throw pitches that get them to put the ball in play and result in outs to get us back in the dugout.”
Sam Hoyt, Jace Moniz, Aidan Buchanan and Diego Herrera have handled a bulk of the relieving duties this season. The bullpen will be heavily relied on during a tournament that requires a minimum of five games to win it all.
Hoyt has had success versus Casper this season, appearing in both wins against the Oilers.
“I try to keep it simple and do what I can, which is throw strikes and keep the ball low,” Hoyt said. "The fielders do all the work for me.”
That experience in high leverage, late-game situations is vital to any team. Any good reliever will tell you they aren’t looking to dilly-dally with anyone on the mound. Their goal is to be effective and efficient.
“I don't want them to hit anything hard and I don't want to work around any batters,” Hoyt said.
Lozano knows pitching is vital in the tournament. The Rangers have seen a younger crop of arms contribute to the staff this season.
“With Sam being as young as he is, we have been really pleased with his growth,” Lozano said. “He’s definitely taking that next step, and same with Jace Moniz, right. He's coming along.
"Diego Herrera has also been a bright spot on our pitching staff after not being asked to throw a lot on our B team.”
Building momentum
Laramie’s sweep over the third-seeded Gillette Riders was a message the Rangers belong and are serious contenders. Ending a 10-game skid with two impressive wins over one of the better hitting teams in the state was a nice way for Laramie to wrap up the regular season.
The Rangers will look to continue timely hitting, working counts, running bases aggressively, attacking hitters and playing fearless baseball as they did against Gillette. Knowing they needed at least one win versus the Riders to clinch the No. 5 seed and coming away with two showed Laramie it can get the job done.
“This is my fourth year on varsity,” Moore said. “Playing for coach Lozano for so long and with these teammates that, these guys are now like brothers to me. Bringing the championship back to Laramie would mean everything, especially after the 2021 season getting runner-up.”
Laramie knows it can compete with anyone. Baseball is funny in the sense that a team can be on top of the world one day, and ice cold the next.
“We weren’t even slated to finish top three in state (in 2021). That just goes to show you the coaching and what we an do.” Moore said.
