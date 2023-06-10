The American Legion Post 14 Laramie Rangers baseball team started the annual Dooley Oil Classic with a pair of wins over Rock Springs and Castle Rock (Colorado) on Friday at Cowboy Field.

The Rangers mercy-ruled Rock Springs 8-0 in five innings and beat Castle Rock 4-3 after a walk-off single from Sam Hoyt in the bottom of the seventh to start their home tournament 2-0 in pool play. 


