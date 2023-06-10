The American Legion Post 14 Laramie Rangers baseball team started the annual Dooley Oil Classic with a pair of wins over Rock Springs and Castle Rock (Colorado) on Friday at Cowboy Field.
The Rangers mercy-ruled Rock Springs 8-0 in five innings and beat Castle Rock 4-3 after a walk-off single from Sam Hoyt in the bottom of the seventh to start their home tournament 2-0 in pool play.
Against Rock Springs, Jace Moniz threw a five-inning shutout on the mound, finishing with just two hits allowed while striking out five on 83 pitches to earn the win. Laramie out-hit the Stallions 8-2 offensively and took advantage of five walks from Rock Springs.
The Rangers jumped out to an early 2-0 lead with RBI singles from Griffin Webb and Mason Branch in the bottom of the first inning. Laramie added three more runs in the second, with an RBI double from Mason Aragon, an RBI groundout from Moniz and an RBI single from Brandon Chavez.
After two scoreless innings from both sides, the Rangers were able to tack on three runs in the bottom of the fifth to enforce the mercy-rule. Hoyt drove in Tayton Moore on a sacrifice fly and Ben Malone ended the game with a two-RBI single to score Webb and Aragon.
The Rangers returned to the field late Friday night for a matchup with Castle Rock. The Rangers plated two runs in the bottom of the first with a two-RBI double from Moore to give Laramie an early lead.
The Revolution cut the lead to 2-1 with a run in the top of the third and tied the game three innings later with another run in the top of the sixth. Castle Rock took its first lead of the game with a run in the seventh inning to go up 3-2 with Laramie down to its last three outs.
After going five innings without a run, the Rangers were able to mount a comeback that started with an RBI single from Webb to tie the game 3-3. After a single by Branch, Hoyt came up with the late-game heroics by driving in Branch on an RBI-single to right field to clinch the win.
Chavez started on the mound but earned a no-decision, finishing with one run allowed on two hits while striking out 11 in five innings. Malone was credited with the win after throwing one inning of relief and allowing one unearned run with two strikeouts.
The Rangers sit atop of their bracket with one game left of pool play in the Dooley Oil Classic. Laramie will host Jefferson Academy (Colorado) at 7 p.m. Saturday at Cowboy Field.