Miss Frontier Bailey Bishop, center, and her lady-in-waiting, Savannah Messenger, left, greet rodeo attendees on Tuesday through the microphone of rodeo announcer Garrett Yerigan, right, during Cheyenne Frontier Days at Frontier Park in Cheyenne. Rhianna Gelhart/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Miss Frontier Bailey Bishop, center, and her lady-in-waiting, Savannah Messenger, left, greet rodeo attendees on Tuesday through the microphone of rodeo announcer Garrett Yerigan, right, during Cheyenne Frontier Days at Frontier Park in Cheyenne. Rhianna Gelhart/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cody Sosebee gets in his barrel at Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo in Frontier Arena. Rhianna Gelhart/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Garrett Yerigan’s rapid ascent in the world of rodeo announcing hasn’t happened by accident.
The 27-year-old has spent two decades getting behind a microphone whenever he could. He started by calling the action during slack rounds, where contestants try to qualify for rodeos’ main performances. Yerigan’s first paying gig came when he was 12 years old.
From that point, he rarely turned down an opportunity to fine tune his skills. Even though he wasn’t old enough to drive, Yerigan realized every event he called had to be treated like the National Finals Rodeo.
“I’ve had people ask me for advice, and it’s funny to think that I’m giving people professional advice at 26,” Yerigan said during last year’s 125th anniversary Cheyenne Frontier Days. “But I always tell them any time you get behind a mic, it’s important. There’s no such thing as unimportant mic time.
“… The first (Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association-sanctioned) rodeo I got trails back to a weekend barrel racing in Claremore, Oklahoma. You never know who is going to be listening, so you have to be on your game.”
This will be Yerigan’s second time calling the action at Frontier Days. The Pryor Creek, Oklahoma, product described himself as “little kid nervous” the first time he stepped out onto the platform in front of the announcer’s booth at the Frontier Park Arena.
Meticulous preparation sent those nerves to the back burner and helped him sound like a seasoned veteran of the “Daddy of ’em All.” That preparation includes not only knowing the contestants and latest news in the rodeo world, but also studying the rodeos themselves to better learn their rhythms.
“After I got the job, I pulled up Cheyenne’s past couple rodeos on demand so I could get a feel for the flow of the rodeo and what I might say in certain spots and how I would say it,” Yerigan said.
Yerigan’s rodeo experience isn’t exclusive to his 15 years as a professional announcer. His parents, Dale and Kathy Yerigan, were both professional rodeo athletes. He tried his hand at a few events, but decided announcing was his best option for a future in the sport.
“I was only about 6 or 7 when I realized being an announcer would be a cool way to be involved in rodeo without being a contestant,” he said. “I figured the announcer gets a for-sure paycheck, and he’s not tearing up his body every week.
“That’s when it became a serious aspiration. I started making goals, meeting people and taking steps.”
Yerigan will team with barrelman (also known as a rodeo clown) Cody Sosebee. The duo has literally known each other for the entirety of Yerigan’s life because Sosebee traveled with Yerigan’s parents when they were all contestants on the International Professional Rodeo Association.
Sosebee has worked the National Finals Rodeo, which is the PRCA’s year-end championship event. He has won the PRCA’s comedy act of the year and been nominated for barrelman of the year. This will be the native Arkansan’s 12th time working CFD since 2006.
Stace Smith Pro Rodeos will provide bucking horses and bulls for CFD. The Athens, Texas, outfit also brings in several subcontractors in order to provide an even pen for the competition.
Tygh Campbell is providing steers for steer roping; Dan Mundorf will provide calves for tie-down and breakaway roping; Jace Honey will have steer wrestling steers; and Jeff Smith will provide team-roping steers.
Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.