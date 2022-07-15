CHEYENNE − Brenson Bartlett was so consistent throughout the Wyoming High School Rodeo Association season that earning one of the state’s four bull riding spots at the National High School Finals Rodeo was never really in doubt.
Bartlett didn’t just want to make the NHSFR, though. He wanted to win the state championship.
The freshman did just that, winning the final two rodeos of the regular season and notching the highest score at the state finals to move into first and win the state title. Bartlett finished the season with 201.5 points, while runner-up Hayden Welsh of Gillette had 190.5.
“It’s insane to be battling with your best friends to see who is going to be first at the end of the season,” Bartlett said. “I wouldn’t want it any other way. I wouldn’t want it to be a cake walk or have anyone absolutely smoke me. I’m happy that I have real competition and that those guys are my friends.
“We hang out after rodeos, regardless of who did well or who won. We sit back behind the chutes and cheer for each other.”
Bartlett will compete at the NHSFR starting Monday morning in Gillette. His second round will be Friday afternoon.
Bartlett had the top score at seven of the WYHSRA’s 28 rodeos across the fall and spring seasons. Those events are spread across 14 weekends. Bartlett was second at two rodeos and third three more times. He also had a pair of fourth-place finishes.
Bartlett was sidelined for two rodeos after he was stepped on by a bull in the practice pen at his family’s house northwest of Cheyenne. He suffered two broken ribs and a collapsed lung.
That wreck came on the eve of the Youth Bull Riders World Finals last August.
“He wouldn’t talk, which was unusual for him,” said Brandon Bartlett, Branson’s father. “We took him to the hospital, and they pulled in the trauma team and re-inflated his lung. As soon as he could talk again, his first question was ‘How long am I out for?’”
Bartlett wasn’t released to compete for five weeks. He missed the first weekend of the WYHSRA season.
Bartlett won Wyoming’s junior high bull riding state championship in 2021. High school bull riding was a significant step up for him. There was an acclimation period.
Getting stepped on and suffering the injuries Bartlett did can wreak havoc on a bull rider’s confidence. They make cowboys tentative. Bartlett considers himself lucky because he never found himself questioning his passion.
“I wasn’t quite normal when I came back, but I didn’t have any doubts or fears,” he said. “I had to adjust to the bulls we were riding. They’re bigger, stronger, faster and their athletic ability is so much more than what you think it would be.
“I started out a little iffy, but I became very confident and started feeling pretty solid around the end of the fall season.”
He closed the fall portion of the schedule by placing fourth or better in five of six rodeos. That included a win at Jackson’s Sunday rodeo.
Bartlett spent the winter riding practice bulls in his family’s pen and working on his barrel. Some bull riders are dismissive of riding a barrel attached to ropes and pulleys because they’re not sure how it translates to actual bull riding.
Bartlett believes in its benefits.
“It’s more about creating muscle memory and making those movements second nature,” he said. “It helps me improve my form and my basics.”
Bartlett went into the spring as confident as he has been at any point in his young career.
“Instead of thinking, ‘Am I going to ride this bull?,’ I started thinking, ‘I am going to ride this bull,’” he said. “My mental game and my form were so much better going into the spring.”