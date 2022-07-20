Cheyenne Frontier Days’ switch to a tournament format from a traditional aggregate style rodeo in 2019 was well-received in some parts and not so well in others.

The feedback the rodeo got from contestants led to changes last year. The “Daddy of ’em All” tweaked the way the 72 timed event contestants for the tournament will be determined again this year.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus