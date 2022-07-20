WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
Scoring: Calves are given a 20-foot head start. The cowgirl's rope is tied to her saddle horn with a string. A cowgirl must rope the calf, tell her horse to stop and wait for the rope to break away from the saddle horn. The rope has a flag at the end of it to make it easier for the judges to see that the run has ended.
Equipment: Rope, horse and saddle.
Watch these gals: Erin Johnson of Fowler, Colorado, was No. 1 in the world standings in mid-June. She was No. 3 in the world standings heading into the 2021 National Finals Breakaway Roping. … Sawyer Gilbert – who won the 2021 CFD title – was No. 16 in the world in mid-June. … Shelby Boisjoli of Stephenville, Texas, sat eighth in the world standings in mid-June. Her horse, No Wimpy Turns (aka Onna), was voted breakaway horse of the year.
PAST WINNERS
2021: Sawyer Gilbert
2019: Jordan Jo Fabrizio
Sawyer Gilbert got a late start on her 2021 professional breakaway roping season because she was busy representing Weatherford (Texas) College in the College National Finals Rodeo.
Gilbert had been struggling when she arrived at Cheyenne Frontier Days for the second breakaway roping competition the storied rodeo had ever held. The Buffalo, South Dakota, cowgirl shook off those struggles, advanced through the tournament and claimed the championship with a time of 4.4 seconds in the final round.
She earned $17,525 for her efforts.
“It really makes me feel like I gotta chance, that what I’m doing out here isn’t a waste of time,” Gilbert said after her win. “It’s been ups and downs, so to have this much money, it’s exciting.”
The big payday was the shot in the arm her bank account needed. It kept her going down the road and eventually earned her a spot in the National Finals Breakaway Roping.
“I started late compared to everyone else because of college rodeo,” Gilbert said. “I also didn’t have enough money won to get into some of the big rodeos. I was probably in the top 10 after Cheyenne and never came out of it the rest of the way.
“That gave me a great step in the right direction, helped me relax and gave me confidence. I knew I had the finals made after winning Cheyenne, but I was determined not to fail and squander that opportunity.”
Gilbert didn’t.
She was a little more than $1,000 out of first place when the National Finals started. Gilbert was the only cowgirl to post qualifying catches on all 10 of her calves at the NFBR, and won the aggregate title at 46.3 seconds. Gilbert earned more than $20,500 in Las Vegas, and claimed her first world championship.
The 20-year-old credits her background growing up on a working ranch in the far northwestern part of South Dakota for her success at CFD. Not only do the calves get a 20-foot score – a 10-foot longer head start than most rodeos – but the arena is much larger than most.
“I grew up on the back of a horse, and I’ve done that out in the pasture a million times,” Gilbert said. “Doing well in Cheyenne is understanding how to read a cow and being able to use your horse, letting your horse carry you all the way to your calf, not panicking and making very businessman runs.
“You have to go get the cow in that arena set up, and I see a lot of horses just run out into the arena and not to where the cow is. Having a horse that reads cattle, finds the cow and gets there is so important in a place like Cheyenne.”
Having the right horse makes roping a lot easier.
“Your right hand is doing one thing, your left hand is doing another, your body is doing something, and your brain is racing a million miles a minute,” Gilbert said. “You can’t control every bit of that horse, so having a horse that can go to the calf is so important.
“Horsepower is everywhere, but it’s especially important in Cheyenne.”
Gilbert was fortunate to have two good horses to ride during last summer’s “Daddy of ’em All.” Her main horse, Hollywood, suffered a broken bone during its qualifying run in Cheyenne. Gilbert hustled back to South Dakota and borrowed another horse from her younger brother, Grey Gilbert.
“That horse is an outstanding athlete, and I was lucky to be able to ride it over the summer while mine healed up from having surgery,” Gilbert said. “He was the perfect horse for Cheyenne. He floated across the line, is so fast and stops real hard. I was really lucky to have another good horse to get on there.”