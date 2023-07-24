CHEYENNE – Mark Kreder thought having a job at his family’s construction job to fall back on when rodeo wasn’t going well was keeping him from reaching his potential as a bareback rider.

“Kaycee Feild told me, ‘Plan A never works when you’ve got Plan B,’” Kreder said Monday afternoon. “I chopped out all the other plans. This is it for me. Every day when I wake up, I’m a bareback rider.”


