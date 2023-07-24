CHEYENNE – Mark Kreder thought having a job at his family’s construction job to fall back on when rodeo wasn’t going well was keeping him from reaching his potential as a bareback rider.
“Kaycee Feild told me, ‘Plan A never works when you’ve got Plan B,’” Kreder said Monday afternoon. “I chopped out all the other plans. This is it for me. Every day when I wake up, I’m a bareback rider.”
Kreder thought his construction job gave him an excuse to turn out of rodeos when he didn’t draw well because he knew he could always make ends meet by pulling on construction boots instead of cowboy boots.
“That’s not an attitude that will get you to the (National Finals Rodeo), so I haven’t hardly turned out anything this year,” the Claremore, Oklahoma, cowboy said. “I’ve tried everything, and I’ve been working out. I wanted to put myself in a spot where I had to succeed and there was nothing to fall back on.”
Kreder’s next paycheck will come from the 127th anniversary Cheyenne Frontier Days after he scored 85.5 points on Stace Smith Pro Rodeo’s Sunny Skies to win Monday’s quarterfinal round. Bareback saw four rides of 80.5 points or better.
Kreder, 28, earned $21,332 and finished 49th in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association last season. Both were career-highs during his PRCA career. He did that despite suffering torn finger tendons in his right hand, which he uses to hold his rigging. That injury is taking time to heal. Kreder also has stitched together the fingers in his glove and tapes his fingers together.
“I thought my career might be over because I couldn’t get it to heal,” Kreder said. “There was no switching hands for me, so I spent a lot of time praying about my future and telling God this is where I wanted to be and what I wanted to do.
“I quit my job and put everything into bareback riding, and I think it’s really paying off.”
As a youngster, Dawson Hay frequently wore his father, Rod Hay’s, 2000 CFD saddle bronc riding championship buckle. Then he lost it. Hay still has a chance to replace that buckle after scoring 88.5 points on Dakota Pro Rodeo’s Cover Girl.
“This is a great rodeo, and one of the prestigious rodeos to win,” said Dawson Hay, who is No. 5 in the most recent PRCA standings. “I’ve got a couple picked off my list, but Cheyenne has been one I’ve evaded. I’ve never gotten to ride in the short round here. Hopefully, I can do it this year.”
Hay’s brother, Logan, also advanced to the semis by scoring 85.5 during Saturday’s performance. Logan Hay is 28th in the world standings this week.
Tristen Hutchings has won the past two College National Finals bull riding championships. He also earned a spot in the NFR and finished third in the world standings last year. The 23-year-old is eighth in the latest standings, and added to his season earnings with an 88-point ride on Dakota Pro Rodeo’s Touch N Go.
“That’s a really good bull for this progressive format,” the Monteview, Idaho, cowboy said. “… Some of these bulls here have never been rode at all, so it’s good to have one that’s been rode two or three times in the last couple years.”
Eight bull riders covered their draws Monday, and seven of those scores were 80 points or better. Kase Hitt scored 86 points on Stace Smith’s Silent Gangster, which has never been ridden. Grayson Cole’s 83 on Harper & Morgan Rodeo’s Nikki Six marked only the second time that bull has been ridden in 11 attempts this year. The other time, Cole scored 79.5 points in June in Coleman, Texas.
Other winners
Landon Beardsworth of Red Deer County, Alberta, had the fastest steer wrestling time of the day at 5.7 seconds. There was only one no-time and three 10-second penalties for broken barriers.
Mile Kobold and Cole Sherwood split the win in team roping with Mitch Barney and J.W. Nelson at 9.4 seconds.
Laramie Johnson of Shreveport, Louisiana, turned in a time of 4.4 seconds in breakaway roping. Trent Creager of Stillwater, Oklahoma, was fastest in tie-down roping at 11.3 seconds.
Barrel racer Jessica Routier of Buffalo, South Dakota, turned the pattern in 17.69 seconds to win Monday’s quarterfinal.
Local hands
Header Clayton Van Aken – who rodeoed for the University of Wyoming – and heeler Cullen Teller advanced to the semifinals with a 9.7-second run. There were three teams that clocked in at 9.7 seconds.
Former Laramie County Community College cowgirl Syerra Christensen posted a no-time in breakaway roping. Christensen, who hails from Kennebec, South Dakota, qualified for the 2015 College National Finals Rodeo during her LCCC career.
Barrel racer Sage Kohr of Gillette competes at UW. She turned in a no-time after her horse turned back toward the alley without entering the pattern Monday. Kohr is the No. 9-ranked rookie in the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association.
