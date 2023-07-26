CHEYENNE — Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi is one of the most talented barrel racers to ever climb into a saddle, and she has the résumé to match.
The Lampasas, Texas, resident has won a pair of world championships and qualified for the National Finals Rodeo 16 times. Pozzi Tonozzi spent good portions of those seasons as the No. 1-ranked barrel racer in the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association world standings.
She also is closing in on $3 million in career earnings, and will most likely get there by the time the season ends. Pozzi Tonozzi currently leads the world standings with nearly $136,000 in earnings this season.
Pozzi Tonozzi didn’t set out to be one of the best barrel racers of all-time when she started begging her parents to buy her a horse as a middle-schooler. She wasn’t sure pro rodeo was an option when she finally wore them down and started learning to ride with her local 4-H club as a 13-year-old.
“My parents weren’t rodeo people, but every little girl wants a horse, I think,” Pozzi Tonozzi said with a smile. “I begged and begged until they realized I wasn’t going to give up until I got one.”
Pozzi Tonozzi turned pro at 19 and was the first rookie to enter the NFR ranked No. 1. She finished seventh that season. In 2006, Pozzi Tonozzi was again the top earner and entered the NFR with $129,392. She won the aggregate title in Las Vegas and finished in the money in three of the 10 rounds. However, she missed out on claiming her first world title by a mere $2,567.
Pozzi Tonozzi left nothing to chance when she broke through in 2007. She earned $164,521 during the regular season to surpass the previous record of $131,000 set by Sherry Cervi in 1999. Pozzi Tonozzi repeated as NFR aggregate champ and added $95,192 in NFR earnings to her season total. That gave her a single-season record of $259,713.
She surpassed that total en route to her second world title in 2009, posting nearly $280,000 in winnings that year.
“It started out as a fun thing to do my rookie year, but I got bit by the bug and knew this is what I wanted to do,” Pozzi Tonozzi said. “… The competition and lifestyle are great. What 19-year-old wouldn’t like going to all those rodeos and doing all those things? It’s the only way I know to make a living now.”
The 39-year-old finished fifth in the world in 2010, second in 2011 and third in 2012. Her main horse, Duke, suffered an injury a few weeks before the 2013 NFR, and Pozzi Tonozzi finished the season ranked 12th in the world.
Searching for a new horse created a three-year lull in her career.
“Horses that can compete at this level don’t come around every day,” Pozzi Tonozzi said. “It’s hard to say how much of our success is based on the horses, but I’d say it’s somewhere in the neighborhood of 70-80% for me. … I knew I was going to have to keep coming up with good horses if I wanted to be good at this because the good horses don’t last forever.”
Benny, the horse that has carried Pozzi Tonozzi back to the top of the standings, isn’t even hers. Benny belongs to 2022 CFD champion Andrea Busby, who asked Pozzi Tonozzi to season him starting in February. The plan is for Busby to ride Benny next season.
Pozzi Tonozzi and Benny are just hitting their stride. They set an arena record to help Pozzi Tonozzi claim the Reno (Nevada) Rodeo for the first time in her career. The pair followed that with Pozzi Tonozzi’s first win at the Calgary Stampede.
“Benny may be one of the best I’ve ever seen play this game, and so is Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi,” Busby wrote on Facebook. “She rode him to absolute perfection. Two incredible athletes stepped up to the plate today when it was all on the line and delivered!”
Pozzi Tonozzi claimed top honors at the Days of ’47 Rodeo in Salt Lake City on Monday night.
“I’m so thankful for this horse,” Pozzi Tonozzi said in a news release. “I have never felt a horse like this before and how he goes around the barrels. … This is so awesome.”
For all she has accomplished, the only championship buckle Pozzi Tonozzi has taken from the “Daddy of ’em All” came in 2007. She’ll have to wait another year to take a run at a second CFD title after she finished 81st with an 18.36-second run in qualifying July 19.
It would be easy to chalk Pozzi Tonozzi’s success up to God-given talent and quality horses, but that’s selling her short, 16-time NFR qualifier Lisa Lockhart said.
“She works very hard at this, and treats this as a science when it comes to riding and training horses,” said Lockhart, who calls Oelrichs, South Dakota, home. “She trains a lot of barrel horses — way more than I’ve ever dreamed about. There’s no substitute for time in the saddle, but there are a lot of people who work hard but don’t have success.
“The stars have to align. You have to have the work ethic, the knowledge, the horsemanship and a great competitive mindset. There are a lot of great trainers and riders out there, but the competitive mindset holds them back. (Pozzi Tonozzi) knows how to compete, and she enjoys it.”
