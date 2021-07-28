CHEYENNE – Summit Pro Rodeo’s Bald Mountain leapt out of Chute 1 and bucked to the left, alongside the rest of the chutes on the final bareback ride Tuesday afternoon at Frontier Park Arena.
It was what Caleb Bennett expected and what allowed him to score an 85.5 and secure a first-place finish on the day during the fourth performance of the 125th anniversary Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo.
“I’d seen that horse in the draw, and I seen a couple of videos from some other buddies getting on it, and they were (scores of) anywhere from 85 to 87,” the Corvallis, Montana, cowboy said. “It did the same thing, swung around to the left, as honest as could be, and gave a guy what he wants.
“When he started coming around there, that’s exactly what I was expecting. That was awesome.”
While sometimes it could be for the best if a cowboy knows what to expect from the stock, Bennett confirmed that’s not always the case.
“When you know what a horse is going to do, it’s almost bad, because you don’t want to second-guess them. Them animals, they can do anything, so my mental game is even if I know what they’re going to do, is to go at everything the same,” he said. “So I bear down and just do my job and try and drive my chin down, my feet down, take him jump for jump, and try to make the best of it.”
Bennett currently sits third the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association’s bareback world standings with $88,997 and added to that Tuesday. He’ll advance to this weekend’s semifinals.
It’s been nothing short of an improvement from last season, Bennett said, and he knows the biggest reason for that is because of the changes he’s made to his diet and his body.
“I’m healthier right now than I’ve ever been, I feel better than I ever have, especially this time of the year – so many guys are run ragged by now, and heck, I feel like I’m just getting stronger,” Bennett said. “Call it momentum, call it luck, whatever it is, I’m going to keep carrying it on until they try to stop me.”
Tie-down roping
In a field that consisted of six of the top 15 in the world, No.7-ranked Ryan Jarrett was the one to prevail.
Jarrett clocked in at 11.0 seconds, outlasting Marty Yates and Tuf Cooper, who tied for second with 11.3 seconds.
“They competed on that calf (Tuesday morning), and he had been pretty good,” Jarrett said. “I was hoping it would turn out good for me, as well.”
The field will only continue to get tougher in the semifinals, but Jarrett knows everything has to fall into place to equal some success, especially in Cheyenne.
“When the day’s over and you’re ahead of (the top guys), it’s a good feeling,” Jarrett said. “But cards have to line up in this kind of field and in these conditions.”
Steer wrestling
Rowdy Parrott pulled down his steer in 5.6 seconds to leave the fourth performance with the top time in steer wrestling and notch a spot in the semifinals.
His time was just five-tenths of a second off tying the arena-record, set by Rick Mhyre in 2000.
“I just knew I needed to go do my job, and my brother did a good hazing,” Parrott said. “It just worked out good.”
With the quality stock the “Daddy of ‘em All” has to offer, Parrott noted that it makes the runs easier, even if the steers tend to be bigger.
“These big ol’ steers, it’s hard to (ride) by them, so it’s a little better here,” he said. “I like it better with these steers.”
Parrott is currently just within the top 50 in the world. Tuesday’s money will help him stay there, and a win on Championship Sunday would do even more.
“Hopefully, I can keep it going and come out of here Sunday with a win,” the Mamou, Louisiana, resident said. “And, hopefully, I keep drawing good and keep doing my job.”
Barrel racing
Out of 209 barrel racers in Wednesday’s qualifying round, Lisa Lockhart and her horse, Rosa, finished with the top time.
It wasn’t the only top finish of the week for the Oelrichs, South Dakota cowgirl. On Tuesday, she shaved five-hundredths off her qualifying run and timed in at 17.37.
“It’s almost more pressure (riding again) because I know what (Rosa’s) capable of doing here, so it’s hard,” Lockhart said. “I almost asked her to turn too soon, so your timing has to be impeccable in situations like this.”
That timing is a constant learning process for Lockhart and her horses. And in her first time competing at Frontier Park Arena, Rosa has been nothing short of impressive.
“It’s always a continual education, so you always have to work on your timing. Some horses are easier than others,” Lockhart said. “It takes a long time to develop a bond with a horse, especially in our event, because it’s our horses – basically the horses and our ground are our only two factors, so you’d better have a pretty good relationship and partnership with that horse.”
Bull riding
Daylon Swearingen injured his knee on a bull Monday, but it didn’t stop the 22-year-old from posting the top bull riding score Tuesday.
Swearingen rode Harper and Morgan Rodeo’s 653 to a score of 87 to earn a spot in this weekend’s semifinals.
“That was a really good bull. My rope slid over a little bit, so I was just trying to go in a little more than I should have if my rope was down a little bit,” Swearingen said. “But, it all worked out, and that was a really good bull from Harper and Morgan, and I was just blessed to have him drawn up.”
Swearingen said he has some fluid filling up in his knee, but he’s still cashing checks and was competing in Professional Bull Riding on Monday and Tuesday night. Entering the season late, he’s just glad to be back out doing his job, and remains unfazed by the injuries.
“I’m just coming back from hip surgery and shoulder surgery,” he said. “June was my first full month back, (so) I’m pretty fresh.”