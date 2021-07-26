CHEYENNE – Blake Knowles knows being 38 years old makes him one of steer wrestling’s elder statesmen.
The Heppner, Oregon, resident has been a professional rodeo cowboy for half his life. He’s been just about everywhere there is to go and seen just about everything there is to see, and now he is imparting some of that wisdom on a younger group of bulldoggers.
Knowles is traveling with Mike McGinn of Haines, Oregon, Dalton Massey of Hermiston, Oregon, and Ringo Robinson of Huston, Idaho.
“I enjoy being with those guys and trying my hardest to maybe help their careers excel and get them to that top level,” Knowles said after his 12-second run during Sunday’s Cheyenne Frontier Days quarterfinal round.
“They were well on their way, so I’m not sure how much I have helped. They’re all extremely talented.”
Knowles has qualified for the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association’s National Finals Rodeo five times, including two of the past three years. He knows the ins and outs of the sport, and his traveling partners are eager to soak it in.
Robinson, 27, suffered a torn pectoral muscle when he was traveling with McGinn in 2018. McGinn continued to use Robinson’s horse after he hopped in the truck with Blake and Trevor Knowles.
“Blake is a great help inside the arena, but he is an even bigger help outside the arena,” Robinson said. “He knows all of the little things like how to enter, where to enter and where to stop when you’re out on the rodeo. He is huge when it comes to logistics.”
McGinn, 27, got to know Blake and his cousin, 13-time NFR qualifier Trevor Knowles, at bulldogging schools they put on. He traveled with both in 2019.
“Blake has been rodeoing for so long that he knows what it takes to win and how to stay positive when things aren’t going your way,” said McGinn, who posted a time of 12.4 seconds Sunday. “It’s been great to someone around to show you the way and how to do it.”
Knowles said he is merely continuing an age-old rodeo tradition by serving as a quasi-mentor for a group of younger cowboys.
“I was lucky to have guys ahead of me like Frank Thompson, Brad Gleason and Rod Lyman and guys like that who did the same thing for me,” Knowles said. “I might not have been traveling with them week in and week out, but there were a lot of times I caught a ride with them from Point A to Point B.
“I learned a lot from them. That’s just how this sport works. I’d advise any kid that wants to do this sport to find somebody you look up to to pick their brain, get in with them and get some wisdom and experience.”
Being with a trio of late-20s steer wrestlers has benefits for Knowles.
“I’m definitely not the youngest guy out here anymore, and I enjoy those guys’ energy,” he said. “They’re excited to go rodeo whether they’re paying $1,000 or $50,000. That keeps me excited to go out and rodeo.”
Risk rewarded
Steer wrestlers routinely abandon their runs if their steer gets reaches the camera pit in the middle of Frontier Park Arena. The horses and steer are typically running so fast that attempting to complete the run is health hazard.
Knowles decided to take that chance Sunday and finished in 12 seconds, which is was good enough for third place in the quarterfinals and will bring him back for the semifinals.
“With this format, it really isolates the competition,” Knowles said. “I thought that’s what it was going to take to keep the ball alive. I jumped the steer and hoped for the best.
“It wasn’t at all what I had planned, but I was able to make it work when other guys had trouble.”
Divided day
University of Wyoming cowboy Seth Peterson competed in two events Sunday. He found success in one and disappointment in the other.
The Wellington, Colorado, resident posted the fastest time in steer wrestling, stopping the clock in 7.6 seconds. He had a no-time during tie-down roping.
Those were his second runs of the day in each event. Peterson qualified for the quarterfinals with a 5.5-second steer wrestling run Sunday morning. He advanced to the tie-down quarters with a 16.3.