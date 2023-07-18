CHEYENNE – Steer wrestler Blake Knowles has had an up-and-down season.

“That kind of sums up my whole career, unfortunately,” the Heppner, Oregon, resident said.


Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus