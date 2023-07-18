CHEYENNE — Steer wrestler Blake Knowles has had an up-and-down season.
“That kind of sums up my whole career, unfortunately,” the Heppner, Oregon, resident said.
Knowles has been riding a wave of momentum since the calendar turned to July, and kept that going Tuesday morning. The 40-year-old tipped his steer in 5.7 seconds to finish in a tie for first with Tyler Waguespack during the first qualifying round for the 127th anniversary Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo.
“My horse deserves a lot of credit for this run because he scored well, which gave me a chance to catch up in a good spot,” Knowles said. “From there, it was just about executing the basics and fundamentals.
“That steer has a good track record. I wasn’t able to find guys who had had him, but I remembered them being fast and him being a good steer that would give a guy a chance.”
Knowles has qualified for the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association’s year-end National Finals Rodeo five times, the most recent of those coming in 2020. He had a decent fall, but the winter and spring portions of the schedule were a combination of bad draws and uneven execution, Knowles said.
That started to change during the first weekend of July, which is affectionately known as “Cowboy Christmas” because of the number of high-paying rodeos held during that time.
“Rodeo is a sport like any other, where you need momentum and consistency to build off of,” Knowles said.
“When you get to that point, it becomes fun again and feels like a completely different sport. It can be so hard at times, then you get onto the right end of them, and it feels easy.
“Right now, I’m riding high a little bit and getting chances. I just need to bear down this week because it’s another week of big rodeos that could allow me to gain some ground.”
Waguespack’s season has been as steady as can be, and has him ranked No. 3 in the latest batch of world standings. Even in the few downturns, Waguespack has been able to rely on his traveling group to keep his spirits up and his head on straight.
“We’ve got a great group of guys with some great horses, and we’re having a lot of fun,” the Gonzales, Louisiana, bulldogger said. “We all push each other to do better. If someone has a bad run, we’re all there to pick him up and get on to the next rodeo.
“Keeping a positive attitude is a big thing out here.”
Waguespack was riding a young horse that belongs to one of his traveling partners, Rowdy Parrott. The 20-foot head start CFD gives steers is actually advantageous for young horses, Waguespack said.
“The horses can see everything developing right out in front of them; they can see where they need to go and what they need to do,” he said. “It slows everything down for them a bit compared to some places we go with fast setups, where you have to be 3 seconds. They don’t know what’s going on in those setups.
“Here, they can see everything, do well and build some confidence.”
Ty Erickson of Helena, Montana, had the third-fastest qualifying time at 6.1 seconds. Brian Snell of Wheatland, Wyoming; Chisum Docheff of Mead, Colorado; and Jesse Brown of Baker City, Oregon, all split fourth at 6.2 seconds.
Docheff and Remey Parrott do not fit the mold of a steer wrestler. Both men stand shorter than 6 feet tall, and their weight is comfortably in the mid-100s.
Both proved that technique is every bit as important as size — if not more so.
Docheff stopped the clock in 6.2 seconds, while Parrott checked in at 6.4, which was briefly in the lead, but ended up good enough for ninth.
“This is by far the best I’ve ever done here,” said Docheff, who lives just down Interstate 25 in Mead, Colorado, and got a loud cheer when his time was announced.
“I mainly go to the circuit rodeos in Colorado, Wyoming and the surrounding area. I’ve been doing all right, but I’m trying to break in a young horse. There’s a learning curve that goes along with that, but I’m doing OK.”
Parrott actually hazed for Waguespack. The pair are in a traveling group that includes Rowdy Parrott, Cash Robb and Jacob Talley. Talley is ninth in the latest world standings, while Robb is 15th. The top 15 at the end of September qualify for the NFR in December in Las Vegas.
Rowdy Parrott sits 27th in the world, while Remey is outside the top 50. A couple checks from the “Daddy of ’em All” would go a long way toward helping Remey get his season going.
“Everyone’s goal at the end of the year is Las Vegas, and you have to have a group of guys who all have the same goal,” Remey Parrott said. “When you all have the same goal, the same values and the same mindset, it makes it easy to keep everyone up and keep everybody winning.”