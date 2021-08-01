CHEYENNE – Parker Breding was caught a little off guard when he saw first Dakota Pro Rodeo’s Cold Shot.
It was the first time Breding had seen the bull in person. But, that unfamiliarity didn’t stop Breding from being one of the only three completed rides during Saturday’s semifinals of the 125th anniversary Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo. There were 12 cowboys that hopped on the back of a bull during the afternoon.
Breding came out of Chute 1 to score an 85 for the top score of the day and to advance to today’s finals.
“I found a video of someone riding him a couple weeks ago and I really liked the looks of him,” said Breding, who hails form Edgar, Montana. “They wheeled him in and he was bigger than I thought he was going to be, but he was really a good bull. He didn’t give me any time to think or anything … (I) felt like I was just hanging on, but I got there, at least.”
Breding has made it to the finals at the “Daddy of ‘em All” twice in the past, but has failed to record a score during those rides. He hopes to flip the script on that today.
“All I can do is – whatever bull I got to get on, just try and ride that one and see what happens,” he said. “When the smoke clears, hopefully we’ll be on top.”
There were not 12 qualified rides during the semifinals in bull riding to fill the 12 spots in the final round. The tiebreaker in that instance is determined by the highest scores during the quarterfinals of the riders who did not advance to the finals. The cowboys who advanced to today based on their quarterfinals scores are Sage Kimzey, Ruger Piva, Mason Spain, Ky John Hamilton, Jordan Spears, JB Mauney, and Jack Gilmore.
Bareback riding
Tanner Aus was thinking he could have done a little bit better than his 84-point ride on Saturday.
But the Granite Falls, Minnesota, cowboy did just enough to secure the top ride of the day on the back of Stace Smith Pro Rodeo’s Mr. Harry.
“That’s one that if you can get by, you’re usually going to get a bunch of points,” Aus said. “There were some things I could have improved on my ride, but that horse did his job and I was thankful for that.”
He just wasn’t quite sure if he proved he was the one controlling the ride.
“When you get on them big strong ones, you gotta stay ahead of them, you gotta set your feet hard, you really gotta set the tone, because even if you get a tick behind, they’re going to start tugging on you, and it’s just not going to look pretty,” he said. “You want to finish them strong, you want to ride them through the whistle – 8, 9, 10 seconds. You want to maintain and prove you’re in control the whole time, and that’s tougher on them stronger ones.”
Aus said he’s expecting some big numbers coming out of the chutes today. A couple of 90’s, at least. He was uncertain if he should check his draw Saturday night or look it up this morning. Regardless, the 10th-ranked rider in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association’s world standings is just glad to be rodeoing in Cheyenne again.
“Either way (what happens), in the sunshine in Cheyenne ... this is an awesome place to be,” he said.
Jess Pope rode to an 84 to tie Aus in Saturday’s semifinals.
Pope wasn’t sure what to expect from Sankey Pro Rodeo’s Mental Illness. All he knew was that it could get a little western.
“I knew there was a lot that was going to be happening, (Mental Illness) doesn’t have the same trip every time,” he said. “It’s just pretty wild and it just decides what it’s going to do as it does it.”
Pope is searching for the first CFD title in his three-year career. It’ll be something he can add to his National Finals Rodeo aggregate title he won in 2020.
Today, the 22-year-old just needs to do what he does best.
“(The finals) are just going to be all gas and no brakes, I gotta show up and do my job and after that, it’s out of my control. As long as I ride my horse to the very best of my ability, then I can’t control the outcome,” the Waverly, Kansas cowboy said. “I like to think I’m one of the best bareback riders in the world, so having a Cheyenne Frontier Days buckle on me would mean quite a bit.”
Saddle bronc
Chase Brooks called fellow saddle bronc riders Isaac Diaz and Ryder Wright when he saw he was going toe-to-toe with Border Town from Hi Lo Rodeo.
“They told me it feels about as good as you could ask for,” said Brooks, who resides in Deer Lodge, Montana. “He went out, stocked up and brought some good stuff.”
That good stuff allowed Brooks – the fifth-ranked saddle bronc rider in the world standings – to put up a score of 87.5 and advance.
Brooks hopes to get a little bit better today, and the ones who’s competing against can help him get there.
“Every one of us is trying to get better every day,” Brooks said. “It’s fun being around a group of guys that push each other and keep making you level up.”
Steer wrestling
Reed Kraeger has been dealing with issues with his horses lately.
The steer wrestler from Elwood, Nebraska, has a horse sick with pleuropneumonia and had to sit out another horse last week due to a leg issue.
It didn’t stop Kraeger from clocking Saturday’s top time out of Chute 9 with 6.2 seconds.
“Winning’s been good, I’ve been making good runs but jumping on different horses is a burden to deal with,” he said. ”It’s a lack of consistency sometimes. Home is home and when those horses that you’ve rode for your career – when they go down – it’s unfamiliar territory.”
Kraeger was thankful of Austin Hurlburt for letting him use horses to compete. Hurlburt used to rodeo for Laramie County Community College and the University of Wyoming.
Kraeger’s hoping the unfamiliar horses can continue to mount up the success.
“We just try to push one run at a time. (Saturday) doesn’t affect (today) in this set up,” he said. “It’s winner takes all, so it’s just let it go and wait till the draw (today).”