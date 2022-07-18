CHEYENNE – Keeping cattle off the west fence is key in roping events at Cheyenne Frontier Days.
That is the short side of the Frontier Park Arena, and calves and steers that run to it greatly decrease the chances they’ll be roped.
Riley and Brady Minor of Ellensburg, Washington, got a steer that not only stayed in the middle of the arena, but took its sweet time getting to the 20-foot score line.
That was the recipe for a quick a 7.1-second run that helped them win the first qualifying round for the 126th anniversary CFD Rodeo on Sunday morning.
“We drew a really good steer, and that’s the thing at Cheyenne because the cattle are fresh and have never been roped,” said Riley Minor, who is the team’s header. “That steer almost acted lost. It makes it a lot easier if they wait for you. It’s a long score.
“If you draw a slow one, you have to take advantage of it and try to win some money in the go-round.”
Riley is the No. 7-ranked header in the most recent Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world standings, while Brady is the eighth-ranked heeler. The Minors have roped together professionally since 2007. Ten of Brady’s 12 National Finals Rodeo Qualifications have come while roping with Riley.
“We roped together as kids, and I roped with a couple different guys when I first got my (PRCA) card,” Riley said. “It just makes sense for us to rope together. There’s nothing better than winning with your family.”
The minors earned $3,590.40 for their efforts.
The top 60 times during the first qualifying round earned bids to CFD’s tournament in the main performances, which start July 23. The remaining 107 team roping tandems had a second qualifying round Sunday afternoon to compete for 12 wild card spots in the tourney.
Another brother duo split second in the first qualifier.
Kyon and Clancey Kreutzer of Lake Creek, Texas, stopped the clock in 7.8 seconds. So did Jr. Dees of Aurora, South Dakota, and heeler Levi Lord of Sturgis, South Dakota.
“It’s kind of a drawing contest here,” Clancey Kreutzer said. “If you draw well, you have to use him good and make sure you catch. We had a slower steer and he really slowed down once he got past the line.
“My brother did a good job of handling him and getting him in position so my job was easier.”
Both the Kreutzers and Dees and Lord picked up checks for $2,956.80.
Hagen Peterson and Dylin Ahlstrom didn’t get the opportunity to rope during the first qualifying round because Ahlstrom didn’t hear the Chute 9 boss calling him to the box for their run.
The tandem of Utah cowboys made its lone run of the day count by posting the top wild card time at 7.4 seconds. They earned $2,393.60 and a spot in the main performances.
Chaz Kananen of Pocatello, Idaho and Colby Siddoway of Honeyville, Utah, split second in the wild card round with Cooper White and Tucker James White of Hershey, Nebraska. Both teams caught in 7.5 seconds and pocketed $1,971.20.
Qualifying continues Monday with tie-down roping starting at 8 a.m.
PRO RODEO
CHEYENNE FRONTIER DAYS TEAM ROPING QUALIFYING
Sunday at Frontier Park Arena
First Round
1. Riley Minor/Brady Minor, 7.1 seconds, $3,590.40; 2 (tie). Kyon Kreutzer/Clancey Kreutzer and Jr. Dees/Levi Lord, 7.8, $2,956.80; 4 (tie). Jake Orman/Brye Crites; Britt Williams/Cayden Cox and Reno Cash Stoebner/Tyler McKnight, 8.0, $1,971.20; 7 (tie). Coleman Proctor/Logan Medlin; Rhett Anderson/Max Kuttler; Garrett Rogers/Justin Davis, 8.1, $1,267.20; 10. Brayden Luke Schmidt/Justin Davis, 8.2, $844.80; 11 (tie). Jay Ellerman/Marcus Banister and Beau Hebert/Cody Hogan, 8.3, $528.00.
Wild card round
1. Hagen Peterson/Dylin Ahlstrom, 7.4 seconds, $2,393.60; 2 (tie). Chaz Kananen/Colby Siddoway and Cooper White/Tucker James White, 7.5, $1,971.20; 4. Brandon Beers/Daniel Braman IV, 7.7, $1,548.80; 5. Justin Yost/Garrett Smith, 7.8; $1,267.20; 6. Garrett Tonozzi/T.J. Watts, 8.1, $1,126.40; 7 (tie). Marcus Theriot/Cole Curry and Paul David Tierney/Tanner Braden, 8.3, $91.520; 9 (tie). Brandon Farris/Derrick Jantzen and Cory Kidd V/Lane Mitchell, 8.4, $633.60; 11. Mile Kobold/Clint Brower, 8.7, $422.40; 12. Derrick Begay/Colter Todd, 9.0, $281.60.