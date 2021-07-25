CHEYENNE – Mason Spain didn’t know we was going to be competing at the 125th Cheyenne Frontier Days rodeo until a few days ago.
The 19-year-old bull rider turned the short notice into an 84-point ride and $2,397, ending the day atop the leaderboard in Saturday’s first performance. He’ll advance to the semifinals, which start Friday.
“I got a call two days ago – I was at the (National) High School Finals in Lincoln, Nebraska, – they said ‘Hey, we got a spot open for Cheyenne Frontier Days,” the Forney, Texas, cowboy said. “And I was like ‘Heck yeah, put me in.’”
After scoring a 72 in Lincoln, Spain was bucked off in the short-go, but with the NHSFR finals taking place Saturday, it all worked out for the best and allowed him to make the trip to Cheyenne. Spain busted out of Chute 6 on the back of Smith Pro Rodeo’s Outer Limits, who remained fairly stationary, but took him for a spin.
“(The) bull was pretty good, he went out and acted like he was going to go about right, I thought he was, too, and he came back around left,” Spain said. “I picked him up, I was kinda fighting him toward the end trying to stay in position, but I got it done.”
Spain’s first experience at CFD was a memorable one, and it surely won’t be his last.
“I’ve never been anywhere like it,” he said. “It’s incredible, best rodeo I’ve been to.”
It was also Mat Turner’s first trip to the “Daddy of ’em All”, and he left a solid first impression.
Turner scored a 77 on the back of Carr Pro Rodeo’s Dodge Avenger to finish first in bareback and secure a spot in the semifinals.
“I’ve never been here before but seen videos of what it’s like and grew up wanting to come here,” said Turner, who hails from Gundagai, New South Wales, Australia. “I’ve seen one video of (Dodge Avenger) before and it looked awesome, and (Saturday), it felt awesome.”
Turner added $2,448 to what’s been the busiest season of his career. Regardless of the outcome he’s just happy to be competing.
“It’s a dream come true to be here and especially to do good, I’ve missed some opportunities and I’ve taken advantage of some and this is the most rodeos I’ve ever gotten to go to,” he said. “I’m just happy to be out here doing it.”
Sterling Crawley got some sweet taste of revenge Saturday afternoon at Frontier Park Arena.
The Huntsville, Texas, cowboy scored an 84.5 on Carr Pro Rodeo’s Hired Gun, a horse that gave him some issues last month in Weatherford, Texas.
“He sure is a handful,” Crawley said. “I found out late (Friday) night I was getting another shot at him and just figured out how to stay on his back and keep moving.”
Crawley knows those tough broncs are the rewarding ones, and was sure if he did his job, his opportunity to advance would be there.
“Man, they’re a double-edged sword, the ones that can buck you off are the ones you can win one,” Crawley said. “I knew I had the horsepower, I just needed to make sure I showed up and did my job, because some horses are harder to do your job on than others.”
Chance Howard liked what he saw Saturday morning from the steer he drew for Saturday’s performance of steer wrestling.
The steer didn’t do much different than it did in the morning, and allowed the Sadler, Texas, resident to clock the best bulldogging time of the day at 6.0 seconds.
“He was good, I seen him go early (Saturday morning), and they ran a 16.2 on him with a broken barrier,” Howard said.
Howard is mixed on the new tournament-style format CFD implemented in 2019 format so far, but he admitted he can’t complain because it fared well for him Saturday, even though he placed third at CFD in 2016.
“It’s a new format, but so far it’s worked out,” he said. “It’s hard on bulldogging because it’s hard on the horses and on us (cowboys) to even run one steer here, but it’s all right, I just gotta stay focused.”
Jason Stewart and Jason Duby were the first team roping tandem of the performance to roll out of Chute 9.
The Oregon duo made sure the first run was the best, timing in at 9.3 seconds. Just like Howard with his steer, Stewart and Duby had a good feeling of what to expect from theirs.
“They ran him (Saturday) morning and he did almost the exact same thing, so we kinda planned on him to do that,” Duby said. “We’ve been having a lot of hell lately and (Stewart) did a good job and headed him and set me up to heel him, and it finally worked.”
Tables have to turn eventually, especially when you’re competing regularly, and even though they’ve had some trouble Duby and Stewart know to just keep doing their thing when it’s their time up.
“We just need to keep doing our jobs and hope for the best,” Duby said. “It’s all skill but you’ve gotta have a little luck too.”