CHEYENNE — Tristen Hutchings felt like he had something to prove when he returned to Sul Ross State University for the spring portion of the college rodeo season.
Not only had he won the bull riding championship at the 2021 College National Finals Rodeo, he had also finished as CNFR runner-up in 2022. As if Hutchings wasn’t already accomplished enough, he earned a spot in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association’s year-end National Finals Rodeo.
Hutchings won four go-rounds at the NFR and finished his rookie season ranked No. 3 in the world. The 23-year-old felt like he had a target on his back when he returned to the college ranks in the Southwest Region.
“I was taking things too seriously and putting too much pressure on myself,” Hutchings said. “I decided I could still be good and enjoy it, and that helped a lot. It’s good to take things seriously, but you also have to have fun and enjoy the little things.
“If you don’t, it will eat you up. I got in with some buddies who put a smile on my face. Rodeo comes easy when you’re having fun doing it.”
Hutchings started the spring portion of the season slowly, but managed to hold off two primary challengers for the regional title. That earned him a spot at the CNFR, where he captured his second national championship.
“I had put in enough work (at Sul Ross) that I thought I had better finish it off and get my degree,” Hutchings said. “We have a good pen of practice bulls and a Buckrite (powered drop barrel) down there that I could get on all the time. I already had things at my disposal a lot of guys want, and I didn’t have to pay for them.”
The Monteview, Idaho, cowboy is currently No. 8 in the world. He earned a spot in the semifinal round of the 127th anniversary Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo by scoring 88 points during Monday afternoon’s quarterfinal round.
Hutchings boarded a plane and headed to Salt Lake City shortly after that ride. He finished second at the Days of ’47 Rodeo, which will only pad his season earnings.
Tuesday afternoon was a different story, as Hutchings was thrown from his bull mere seconds after the chute opened. Adding insult to injury, he also had the back of his neck scratched up on the right side.
All cowboys are banged up by this point in the season, but Hutchings has a laundry list of ailments at the moment. He has a compression wrap that starts at his waist and goes into his jeans to nurse a torn groin muscle he suffered during the ninth round of the NFR. Hutchings also has sprained the AC joint in his left shoulder and has a torn posterior cruciate ligament in one of his knees that he doesn’t think he can afford to take time off to get repaired.
“Everyone out here is banged up,” Hutchings said. “I’m basically at the top of the list of being healthy because there are a lot of guys out here who are more banged up than me. That’s part of being a PRCA cowboy. You just have to be tough.”
Local hands
University of Wyoming breakaway roper Jordyn McNamee stopped the clock in 5.1 seconds, which put her in a tie for fifth and was one-tenth of a second away from earning a spot in the semifinals.
Saddle bronc rider Brody Cress — a 2014 Cheyenne East graduate — scored 81.5 points on Dakota Rodeo’s Charlie Bird. The Hillsdale, Wyoming, cowboy finished one spot out of a semifinal berth after Shorty Garrett scored 85.5 points on a re-ride to claim the round. Cress was happy for his former traveling partner, but felt like his horse wasn’t in the same class as the others in the pen Monday.
“It shouldn’t have been at this rodeo,” Cress said. “I expected Shorty to move me because he had a great horse that I’ve been on before. I’m happy for him, but it really sucks seeing horses like that line up with horses nobody knows and probably shouldn’t even be here that end up running off.
“It’s hard to even want to enter this rodeo with horses like that. That horse tried to break my saddle in the chute and then went out and ran off. It’s a business, and I can’t keep putting myself in a spot to get hurt or have my saddle broken to where I can’t rodeo. It’s left a real bad taste in my mouth.”
UW bareback rider Donny Proffit of Diamondville, Wyoming, scored 80.5 points on a horse named Jail Bird. He will be back for the semifinals.
Rookie saddle bronc rider Tate Kelly is listed as hailing from Gardendale, Texas. However, he went to school in Burns until his father, Tom Kelly, was hired as the head rodeo coach at Odessa College in 2017. Tate Kelly just finished his junior season rodeoing for Odessa.
Tate Kelly had both of his attempts Tuesday, but didn’t record a score.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.Explore newsletters