CHEYENNE – Brandy Schaack had a wide smile on her face and a gleam in her eye as she looked out at Frontier Park Arena and watched the final few runs of breakaway roping qualifying Wednesday morning.
The Hyannis, Nebraska, resident had a lot to smile about from a rodeo standpoint. She stopped the clock in 4.25 seconds, which was the seventh-fastest qualifying time and earned her a spot in the tournament rounds of Cheyenne Frontier Days.
Schaack has rodeo-related reasons to smile that have nothing to do with her results, though. The sport and her love for horses caused some of her greatest pain and ultimately saved her life.
The former University of Wyoming cowgirl experienced discomfort in her stomach for several months starting late in 2018. That eventually morphed into full-fledged pain and led Schaack to see a doctor. She was put on steroids and other drugs that suppressed her immune system while treating ulcerative colitis.
Schaack continued to ride her horse and rope while being treated for the stomach ailment. However, being around horses led to her developing strangles in her right leg. Strangles impacts horses as a respiratory infection similar to strep throat in humans. The strangles in Schaack’s legs triggered internal bleeding, pressure and compartment syndrome.
The surgery Schaack needed to relieve the pressure in her leg required incisions that spanned the length of her lower leg from knee to ankle. She needed 50 stitches on each side of her leg to close the wounds. Weight fell off her 5-foot-8 frame as she treated her stomach ailment and the compartment syndrome.
Schaack felt her abdomen constantly as she dealt with the pain in her stomach. While feeling her abdomen, Schaack found a sizeable lump that had seemingly appeared out of the blue.
“I thought, ‘That’s not normal. That wasn’t there the other day,’” she said. “I knew something was wrong.”
Schaack had a biopsy on the lump. While the lump itself wasn’t cancerous, another lump they sampled near that spot was. She had a PET scan to see if there were other spots of cancer in her body, and the diagnosis was anything but good.
“The cancer was everywhere,” Schaack said. “In my liver, in my bones, all over, and it was stage 4 non-Hodgkin lymphoma.”
Had Schaack not insisted on continuing to rope while she was being treated for her stomach trouble, she wouldn’t have contracted strangles. Had she not gotten strangles, there’s no way to tell how much longer it would have taken to catch her advanced cancer.
She started chemotherapy immediately. She spent five days in the hospital getting treatment, and then went home for 16 days to recover. She repeated that cycle six times, and even battled an infection in her right leg. Doctors told her the chemo and leg infection would keep her from walking for sixth months, but Schaack was back on her feet before her chemo ended.
The determination that helped Schaack beat doctors’ forecasts of when she’d walk again was the same determination that helped her average 10.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game during her senior basketball season at Hyannis High. Schaack loved basketball and volleyball. In fact, she was so determined to play basketball that she gave up competitive goat tying in junior high because she was afraid she might suffer a knee injury that would prematurely end her basketball career.
Schaack had scholarship offers to play college basketball, but declined them to rodeo at Northeastern Junior College in Sterling, Colorado. She earned a spot in the 2016 College National Finals Rodeo and competed there as a breakaway roper.
Schaack eventually landed at UW because she liked the rodeo facilities and college of education. She was attending UW when she started her chemotherapy, and finished the year as an online student. She returned to campus for the spring 2020 semester, only to have that session paused and eventually moved to remote learning because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Schaack is now cancer-free. Her six-month check-ups have become annual exams. She no longer has to worry about the time-consuming and wallet-draining scans that allow for a better look at her internal organs.
“I still get pretty nervous for my check-ups, but (the doctors are) pretty confident the cancer should never come back,” Schaack said. “I’m glad because I don’t want to live my life scared. I’d rather live my life and not worry about it.
“If something is going to happen, it’s going to happen.”
Schaack virtually picked up where she left off as a roper, and won the Central Rocky Mountain Region breakaway roping title this past spring. She qualified for the CNFR again.
Schaack knows she is fortunate to have gotten a second chance at life. She is at higher risk of catching the novel coronavirus because her immune system has been weakened by chemo, but she isn’t worried about that.
“Life is too short to worry about that,” the 25-year-old said. “Cancer showed me how short life is. To be able to be here roping is phenomenal. It blows my mind every day, but I’m so thankful to be here and not in a hospital.”
Schaack was always a very laid-back person. It’s a trait that’s going to help her this fall as she embarks on her career as a third-grade teacher in Chadron, Nebraska. Her cancer battle only made Schaack more easygoing.
“Cancer was a blessing,” she said. “You always think you know who you are and who you want to be. You always think you have your priorities where they should be, but you really see what life is all about when you’re battling cancer.”
Schaack paused as she watched another breakaway roping run come to an abrupt end.
“This stuff – rodeo – doesn’t matter. It’s everything to some people, but family, friends and loving the people around you is really what matters,” she said. “Being you and being happy is really what matters. There’s no reason to be unhappy.
“Going through cancer showed me what I was capable of. I made it through cancer, so I guess I’m supposed to do some other stuff. Beating cancer showed me God has a plan for me, and I have to live it out.”