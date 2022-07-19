CHEYENNE – Cowboys need to earn $1,500 in checks from Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association-sanctioned rodeos to have the opportunity to buy their PRCA membership cards.
Cash Enderli doubled that amount Monday morning by clocking in at 9.8 seconds to win the first qualifying round of tie-down roping at the 126th anniversary Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo. Go-round payouts and official results weren’t made available to WyoSports by late Monday night.
“My horse had never seen one out that far, so she was ready to go,” Enderli said of the 20-foot head start CFD gives timed event cattle. “I had a good calf but when I got her flanked, I thought she was going to kick. But she didn’t kick. She just let me tie her.
“You have to draw good and then you have to use them if you want to do any good, and that’s what I was able to do.”
Enderli – who hails from Liberty, Texas – is competing at the “Daddy of ’em All” for the first time. He is going to hold off on becoming a full PRCA member this year even though he has won more than enough to earn the right. Instead, Enderli is going to buy his membership when the PRCA turns its calendar to the 2023 season to he can make a run at rookie of the year honors over the course of a full season.
“I’m just out here getting my feet wet learning how to enter and rope against these big guys,” he said. “Roping against guys like these can kind of get in your head a little bit. I’m learning to stay out of my own head when it comes to roping against guys who have won world titles or been to the (National Finals Rodeo) multiple times.
“Going places like this can also be intimidating. This is a big arena with a lot of stands, but I did pretty good.”
Rowdy Haferkamp has been a full-fledged PRCA member for several years. He’s also been to CFD several times and counts it among his favorite rodeos because of the amount of money he has won here. Haferkamp added another check to his collection Monday, splitting second in qualifying at 10.5 seconds.
“That run felt great,” he said. “I love this rodeo because it’s always a good one to me. I think I’ve won something in the round every time I’ve been here, and I got it started off right.
“I had a good calf that really took the tie. They’re all fresh and have never been roped. When I got her flanked and she didn’t kick, I thought to myself, ‘This might be money.’”
Haferkamp is mostly staying around his hometown of Cuero, Texas, these days, but is willing to venture off for rodeos he enjoys.
“This is my first rodeo of the year,” he said. “I’ll go to a couple other ones and then head back home.
“My girlfriend is up in breakaway roping (Tuesday), so we’ll stick around here for a while, go to some rodeos and Kansas and Nebraska and then hit up the circuit rodeos back home. This is the best rodeo because everyone has a chance to win here, and you can’t beat the atmosphere.”
Haferkmap split the round with Colt Papy of Athens, Lousiana. Haven Meged of Miles City, Montana, was one of the last 10 cowboys to run in the first round, but stopped the clock in 10.6 to finish fourth.
Hudson Wallace of George West, Texas, and Caleb Smidt of Bellvile, Texas, split fifth at 11 seconds flat.
The top 60 times in the first qualifying round earned spots in the tournament, which will be contested during the main performances starting Saturday. Twelve more earned wild card spots through a second round of qualifying Monday afternoon.
Lane Livingston of Seymour, Texas, had the top time of the wild card round at 10.2 seconds. Livingston recorded a no-time in the first qualifying round.
“That calf was really good and I more or less shot an airball,” Livingston said. “I had a really good second calf. Cheyenne is more or less luck of the draw. You can do everything right and be a little bit long.
“That calf really took the tie and I got a good go from my horse. I had a little fuel in my fire trying to make up for the first one.”
Livingston entered Cheyenne coming of winning both the first go-round and aggregate titles at the Central Wyoming Fair & Rodeo in Casper, so the no-time bucked the trend of his recent results.
“I felt like I had some momentum coming in here, so missing in the first round was disappointing,” said Livingston, who was No. 18 in last week’s PRCA world standings. “I didn’t want to miss out on doing well at the ‘Daddy of ’em All.’”