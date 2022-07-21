CHEYENNE – Last year, team ropers Kellan and Carson Johnson came tantalizingly close to achieving a goal they set while they were in elementary school – making the National Finals Rodeo.
Kellan guesses the Casper, Wyoming-raised brothers set the goal when he was 8 years old. The top 15 contestants in each event qualify for the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association’s year-end event. They were ranked in the teens late into the year, but Kellan finished 22nd in the header standings, while Carson was 20th among heelers. Both finished with $52,331.80 in earnings.
The finish was both disappointing and encouraging.
They spent the latter part of the 2021 campaign in contention for the NFR after getting a late start on their season because they were busy winning the team roping championship at the College National Finals Rodeo. Coming up short stung, but they also were in the hunt before they turned 25.
“It was a great experience for us,” the 23-year-old Kellan said. “We set a goal before last season to give ourselves a chance, and we accomplished that goal. I learned a lot from last season, when we had a chance to make the finals. It was an eye-opener and showed us that we could do this.
“It gave us a taste of what’s out there, and we have to go get it. We came back stronger this season, but we’ve kind of had tough luck. We’ve found ourselves getting caught up doing a sprint when the season is a marathon.”
Both Johnsons are currently outside the top 50 in the latest world standings. However, they’ve given themselves a shot at their biggest paydays of the season by advancing to the tournament rounds of the 126th anniversary Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo. They posted a time of 9.5 seconds during the first qualifying round Sunday. The time tied for the 36th-fastest run of a round where the top 60 advanced to the tournament, which starts with Saturday afternoon’s performance.
The Johnsons’ struggles this season have been a combination of not drawing well, not taking advantage of good steers when they draw them and occasional bum luck.
“It’s our own fault things are going a little slower this season,” the 21-year-old Carson said. “Everyone gets the same chance, and we just haven’t done as good as last year. Hopefully, we can do well here and get some money won.”
Kellan and Carson are the sons of Jhett Johnson, who qualified for the NFR five times and teamed up with header Turtle Powell to claim the world championship in 2011. The brothers traveled with their dad every summer and passed countless hours roping dummies outside the arena and dreaming of chasing the NFR themselves. That’s a goal Jhett didn’t accomplish until he was 35.
“We went everywhere with him once the school year was over,” Carson said. “We met all the guys, hung out and got to live this life before we were really doing it ourselves.”
The brothers have a sounding board in their father. He’s seen the good, the bad and everything in between when it comes to rodeo. Jhett – who is now the rodeo coach at Casper College – knows the pitfalls that young cowboys fall into when it comes to entering rodeos, traveling to them and competing in them.
The brothers know they can lean on him. He’s helped them map out their schedule, along with veteran ropers like Kaleb Driggers and Cory Kidd. He’s also there with an encouraging word or – when necessary – a figurative kick in the pants.
“When you have that insight, you don’t have to guess about what the right move is,” said Kellan, who also was the 2018 college national champion header. “You have someone that can tell you what you can and can’t do. That gives us an advantage over the other young guys who are trying to figure it out.
“Those sorts of things are important because they keep you feeling good, your horses feeling good, and the tires on your truck and trailer looking good.”
The Johnsons always dreamt of roping together professionally. People often ask Kellan how long he sees himself roping with Carson and his answer is always the same.
“I tell them ‘my entire career, if I’m lucky,’” he said.
The Johnsons are one of several sibling tandems roping professionally. Riley and Brady Minor of Ellensburg, Washington, won the CFD qualifying round and have been roping together for 15 years.
The positives greatly outweigh the negatives when it comes to roping with a sibling, but there can be bad times. Occasionally, attempts to fix struggles in the arena boil over from brutal honesty to biting comments only siblings make to each other.
“The good part about roping with your brother, as opposed to any other partner, is you can let them have it and let them know exactly what you’re thinking,” Riley Minor said Sunday. “Sometimes, you just have to get it off your chest and move on.
“It can be hard to communicate that honestly with someone who’s not family. When it is family, you can be sure that both ends of that partnership want what’s best for the other one at the end of the day.”
The Johnsons have never blown up at each other, but it has been close a few times, Carson said. Jhett never allowed them to bicker as children, and was quick to put an end to their picking at each other before it crossed the line, said Kellan, who considers his family more tight-knit than most.
Their ability to avoid bad blood and cutting words while staying focused on their shared aspirations has helped them have success early in their careers.
“We can always work through any problem we’re having,” Carson said. “I’m treating this like a business, and I know he’s doing the same. I see all the blood, sweat and tears he has put in, and he sees the same from me.
“When we win, it’s because of what we both did. When we lose, it’s because of what we both did.”
Kellan took to working the head end of team roping at an early age. He got more opportunities to learn the skill because his family tree is replete with heelers. There have been practice sessions where he was roping the horns for as many as five relatives. Kellan fell in love with being in the lead role and setting others up to excel at their jobs.
Kellan knows just how difficult heeling is, but he feels he is working with one of the future greats.
“Carson was a natural heeler from the beginning,” Kellan said. “There was a time he wanted to be a header, and he was subpar, but, boy, can he rope two feet. That’s something you can’t teach.
“He’s one of the best young heelers out there, and he gives me so much confidence. There’s no one out there I’d rather be doing this with.”