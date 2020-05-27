CHEYENNE – The COVID-19 pandemic did what the Great Depression and World War II could not – cancel Cheyenne Frontier Days.
CFD officials announced today that the 124th “Daddy of ’em All” will not take place this July. The event was scheduled to start with slack events July 13. It had been held every year since 1897.
“Large events across North America are assessing the impacts of COVID-19 and bans on mass gatherings in their regions,” a frequently asked questions page on CFD’s website read. “We’re shifting our focus to planning for the 125th ‘Daddy of ’em All.’ We’re also looking for ways to bring our Western hospitality to the community and enhance community spirit as we navigate through this difficult time.”
CFD is one of six professional rodeos that will not take place this year, Gov. Mark Gordon announced during a news conference this afternoon. The others are the Thermopolis Cowboy Rendezvous PRCA Rodeo in late June, as well the Cody Stampede, Central Wyoming Fair & PRCA Rodeo in Casper, the Sheridan WYO Rodeo and Breakaway Roping and Laramie Jubilee Days, all scheduled for July.
“This hurts. I grew up with rodeo and it is part of Wyoming’s fabric and our culture,” Gordon said in a prepared statement. “All the rodeos impacted today are fabulous events. It is with a heavy heart, and only after many long discussions with these fine folks on ways we could make large-venue rodeos work, did we realize that it just wasn’t going to be possible this year.”
The governor and his staff met with rodeo committee members from all six communities over the past several weeks to consider potential social distancing measures, entrance and exit plans, and other possibilities to ensure safely staging rodeos, parades, carnivals and concerts.
Flanked by representatives of all six rodeos, the governor said that after several weeks of evaluation, discussions and considerations of every possible scenario, it was clear that there was no safe or economically viable path forward at this time for these events.
“The health and safety of our fans, volunteers, contestants and first responders is our primary concern.” the governor emphasized in the prepared statement. “I know what this means for rodeo, for our communities and to Wyoming’s summer. The financial and emotional impacts are immense. But it’s the right thing to do. We are committed to doing all we can to ensure smaller rodeos and events will still be able to occur."
The Wyoming events are just the latest rodeos to fall off the schedule. Rodeo Houston – one of the biggest stops on the on Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association circuit – was halted before it was completed, while others events in March, April and May were canceled altogether.
Cowboys held out hope COVID-19 was going to ease enough for CFD and other rodeos later in the summer to be contested, bull rider Boudreaux Campbell said.
“It’s been a big letdown as we’ve seen all these big rodeos get canceled,” Campbell said prior to today’s announcement by CFD. “We really look forward going to those events all year long, competing, seeing new stock, new places and meeting new people. It’s a pretty big letdown when you hear this rodeo or that rodeo has been canceled.”
The Cave Creek (Arizona) Rodeo Days, which had been scheduled for March was contested this past weekend. Campbell scored 87 points and placed third at that event.
“It felt good to be back out there competing and winning some money,” Campbell said.
Some cowboys have had to get jobs to make ends meet during the shutdown. Campbell described himself as fortunate because he had enough money saved to pay his bills. However, he has been working with a friend pouring concrete so he doesn’t have to dip into his savings too much.
“Most guys make money and feed their families by going up and down the road rodeoing,” Campbell said. “Now, they can’t do that because all of the rodeos are shut down. It has hurt the industry a little bit, but it’s going to come back stronger.”