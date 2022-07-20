WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Scoring: The cowboy must stay on the bull for eight seconds to record a score. Judges watch for numerous factors, such as body position, use of the cowboy’s free arm and spurring action. Although not required, spurring will add points. Half of the score is determined by the cowboy’s performance and the other half by the animal’s efforts. The cowboy will be disqualified for using his free hand.

Robert Munoz is a writer for WyoSports. He can be reached at rmunoz@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter @rmunoz307.

