CHEYENNE — Cory Solomon has always considered himself a man of great faith.
The Prairie View, Texas, tie-down roper had his faith deepened when the greatest blessings of his professional rodeo life came during setbacks he was sure were going to derail his career.
“I’ve seen what rock bottom looks like,” he said. “I know what it’s like to want and need, so I appreciate everything and everyone.”
The first of those blessings came in 2010 — only a few years into his pro career — when both his truck and trailer broke down and forced him to spend time at home. There was nothing Solomon wanted to do more at that time than be on the road. A couple of weekends to close the season could move him into the top 40 and earn him invitations to the biggest winter rodeos.
At the time, Solomon’s father, Larry, was housing a horse for a friend. Larry Solomon suggested Cory get permission to load up the horse and take it to Albuquerque, New Mexico. Cory refused at first because he was still licking his wounds and sulking over the issues with his own rig.
Cory had just 13 hours to make the 12-hour drive to Albuquerque by the time Larry presented a winning argument.
“I got there at 6:50 that morning, and slack started at 7,” Cory said with a proud smile.
Solomon placed both in the first go-round and aggregate and left Albuquerque more than $10,000 richer. He vaulted from 63rd in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association’s world standings into the top 40.
Solomon earned his spot in the prestigious winter events.
Better yet, Larry had negotiated a deal to buy Buzini, the horse Cory rode in Albuquerque. Larry sold nearly all of his cattle for a significant down payment and set up a plan for Cory to pay the remainder of the bill in installments.
“If it hadn’t been for my dad ...,” Solomon said before pausing and starting again. “That’s why everything I do isn’t about me — it’s a team effort. If it wasn’t for the people close to me sacrificing, I wouldn’t be where I am today. That’s why I say it should be Team Solomon whenever I ride into the box instead of Cory Solomon. It’s really a team effort.”
Solomon made the first of his nine National Finals Rodeo appearances the following year. The 32-year-old finished a career-best No. 3 in the world last season. He is 12th in the most recent batch of standings.
Solomon has reached the point in his career where people talk like it’s only a matter of time before he wins his first world title instead of questioning whether he ever wins one.
“My truck breaking down was God sending me home to prepare me for my biggest blessing,” Solomon said. “I wanted to be out rodeoing, and God said, ‘No, you’re going to go home, and I’m going to get you what you really need to be rodeoing.’”
Buzini passed in 2014 after suffering a prolonged illness. It was a significant loss for Solomon, but, by then, he was in position to have another strong horse at the ready.
The second-biggest blessing in Solomon’s rodeo career also came in the form of a horse. It’s a horse he likely never would have known about if Dr. Tandy Freeman hadn’t been so strong in suggesting Solomon take time off late in the season to rest and rehabilitate a knee injury.
“I was playing around on Instagram and found the best horse of my life,” Solomon said. “The time I was at home was prime time rodeo season, and I didn’t want to be home. That was another moment where God slowed me down and showed me what I needed.”
Both of Solomon’s parents work in the Agriculture Department at Prairie A&M University in Prairie View. Larry runs the school’s farm, while also doing a little bit of amateur roping on the side. Cory and his older brothers, Kenneth and Lawrence, followed Larry’s lead and picked up ropes.
Cory was the first to try to make a career out of it.
Professional rodeo is a difficult business, but it’s even harder if contestants don’t have veterans to show them the ropes. Some of the best rodeos to compete in are the most expensive to travel to. Not every arena fits every contestant or the strengths of their horse.
“I had to learn as I went,” Solomon said. “It was almost like learning to walk again. I never had any family or anyone I knew out here competing at this level.
“We never had the best horses, but I never took no for an answer. I failed and I wanted to quit, but I never gave up.”
Solomon describes rodeo as his calling. That’s a term he doesn’t throw around lightly. To Solomon, a calling isn’t merely a matter of combining God-given talents and work ethic to master a vocation. A calling is doing those things and using the platform that success provides to uplift others.
“God wants me to use this sport to touch others,” Solomon said.
That’s exactly what Solomon and King Pickett are trying to do with the Royalty I.D. program.
That organization has partnered with the United States Department of Agriculture to bring together underprivileged teens and show them career pathways in the agricultural industry. The majority of the participants are Black and from Texas. Most hadn’t left the state until they ventured to Michigan to participate in a USDA program.
Solomon and Pickett brought nearly a dozen boys in the Royalty I.D. program to Cheyenne for tie-down roping qualifying Monday.
Royalty I.D. shows them rodeo is but one avenue into an agricultural career they may have never considered before.
“We want to show them there are good jobs in agriculture other than trying to be the best cowboy,” Solomon said. “When people think about agriculture, they’re thinking about being out in a field with cow poop and horses. But there are people who live in major cities, never leave an office and make six figures in agriculture.
“The good Lord is using me through this sport to open eyes, touch people and open doors. That’s why I call this my calling.”