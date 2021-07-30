CHEYENNE – Isaac Diaz and Shorty Garrett both described Brody Cress in the same way.
Cress’ traveling partners labeled the Hillsdale, Wyoming, product as the hardest working saddle bronc rider there is.
That hard work has paid off lately for Cress, who has been on a tear. He won the Calgary Stampede on July 18, won the Days of ’47 rodeo in Salt Lake City last week. He grabbed a second place finish at the Fiesta Days Rodeo in Spanish Fork, Utah, and another second place finish at the Ogden Pioneer Days in Ogden, Utah, this week.
Unfortunately, Cress didn’t make the semifinals at the 125th anniversary Cheyenne Frontier Days after his ride in Thursday’s sixth performance. The 25-year-old rode New Star Pro Rodeo’s May Day to a 75.5. Cress did his job, but the horse didn’t provide the best opportunity for him. However, it doesn’t take away what he’s been able to accomplish recently.
“Nobody will argue the fact that he’s the most driven hard working bronc rider out here, he works at it harder than everybody,” Diaz said. “In May and June, he was fighting his head real bad and whenever he does that, he goes through a real dry slump. But until he figures it out, he’s going to go on an extreme heater. He’s always done that.”
Like Diaz mentioned, when Cress struggles, he always bounces back. That was the case at Calgary when Cress didn’t make the short-round but redeemed himself.
“That guy, you can never count him out. If he didn’t make it back in the short-round and they have a wild card round and he’s in it, you better think about putting your money on him,” Garrett said. “The guy rides phenomenal. Every kid should watch him, study him, and try and do exactly what he does.”
Cress hasn’t just upped his game, but he’s helped make his traveling partners get better at their job, especially on the physical side of things.
Cress won three Class 4A wrestling state championships and was a state runner-up once during his Cheyenne East career. His dedication to fitness and his diet have influenced Diaz.
“I didn’t really take the physical side very serious before I started traveling with him,” Diaz said. “I still have a long ways to go and to have the drive of the physical aspect that Brody does, but he motivates me a lot. He makes our whole crew better … he ups the game.”
Holding himself to a high standard and wanting to be the best is a valuable trait and one of the reasons Cress is the No. 3-ranked saddle bronc rider in the world and has cashed $95,103 in checks this year.
It’s an infectious trait, and something his partners can get behind.
“There’s nobody that works harder and makes you want to get better than him,” Garrett said. “So, it’s damn sure good to travel with somebody like that.”
Otero’s Journey
Michael Otero sports the gray shirt whenever he competes in a rodeo.
The Weatherford, Texas, cowboy does so in support of his late mother, who passed away in 2013 from brain cancer. Gray is the color of the cancer ribbon for brain cancer. The situation forced Otero to miss some time competing, but it helped him appreciate the smaller things.
“It was very eye opening to see how short life really is and you appreciate every day that you have with your loved ones,” the tie-down roper said. “It makes you appreciate what you do have and be thankful for what God’s blessed you with, and to not be so down and out in the times that aren’t good.”
Otero failed to qualify for today’s and Saturday’s semifinal rounds after timing in at 14.8 seconds, which put him in seventh place. But he compared not securing a good time or failing to advance to a story his buddy once told him about how a failed run doesn’t matter in the large scope of things.
The whole experience, and the story helped see things differently not only as a competitor, but as an individual, as well.
“It definitely makes you more aware of things,” he said. “It makes you a better person overall and makes you really want to cherish everything that’s thrown your way.”
Although Otero won’t have the opportunity to win his first CFD title this year, he’s learned not to take wins for granted.
They’re much more precious as he’s not only winning for himself.
“I won Houston in 2019 and the first thing I said when they interviewed me was ‘God is good all the time’, and that stadium really lit up,” he said. “That’s where it all falls. It makes you want to realize not to live for yourself, but to live for others and not be selfish.”
Local hands
Cress, the three-time reigning CFD saddle bronc champ, failed to advance to the semifinals following Thursday’s ride. Coralee Spratt, of Shoshoni, timed in at 5.4 seconds to tie for second and advance to the semifinals.
Wheatland resident and Laramie County Community College timed-events coach Dean Finnerty secured his spot in the semifinals with a time of 9.0 seconds in steer wrestling. Taylor Davidson and Dalton Burgener – both of Douglas – also competed in steer wrestling, but fell out of the top four.
Past championsNellie Miller is looking to win her third consecutive CFD buckle. The Cottonwood, California, cowgirl clocked in at 17.37 seconds to win the performance to put her in position to do so. Cress’ run at a fourth straight title fell short Thursday.
Richmond Champion was the bareback champion in 2014, he scored a 79.5 Thursday, and failed to make the cut. Taos Muncy won the saddle bronc title in 2007, he rode to a 73 Friday, but didn’t make the semifinals.
Team ropers Patrick Smith (heeler) and Erich Rodgers have both been past champs at Frontier Park Arena. Smith won in 2012 and Rodgers secured the title in 2017.
Injured horseA horse was was injured during the wild horse race during Thursday’s sixth performance. The horse ran into a railing which resulted in a broken femur. A CFD release stated that the horse collapsed in the arena and was immediately transferred to the equine hospital area. After evaluation and diagnosis from the veterinarian and the owner, the decision was made to humanely euthanize the horse.