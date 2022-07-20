A member of the Dandies rides around the arena carrying a sponsor flag to open the 125th anniversary Cheyenne Frontier Days rodeo Saturday, July 24, 2021 at Frontier Park Arena in Cheyenne. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Loriana Walter, 13, a member of the Cheyenne Frontier Days Dandies, catches a pancake on her hat as she volunteers at the free pancake breakfast in the Depot Plaza on Monday, July 26, 2021. The pancake breakfast will be open to the public again Wednesday and Friday from 7-9 a.m. Rhianna Gelhart/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle
The process of preparing a team of teenage girls to perform a horseback drill while carrying the flags of Cheyenne Frontier Days sponsors is no less labor-intensive for Michelle Hess than when she became the Dandies director in 2014.
However, a multi-year partnership with Laramie County Community College has made it less stressful.
The Dandies being able to use LCCC’s indoor arena once a week during the winter gives Hess and her crew of CFD ambassadors extra time to hone the routine they perform before each afternoon rodeo at Frontier Park Arena. It also gives them time to iron out the kinks of the spiral they execute in the middle of the arena halfway through each rodeo, and the sponsor flag flybys they do between events.
“Before we were able to practice at LCCC, we would start practicing in April, and the stress was huge to try to get everything learned and taken care of in a short amount of time,” said Hess, who started riding with a 4-H drill team in elementary school before moving on to dressage competitions in her teens and picking up polo in college.
There isn't a lot of time to learn a routine between the Dandies’ old April start and CFD’s run the last full week each July. However, the Dandies perform an often-abbreviated version of their drill at rodeos around the region, where they promote CFD starting in June.
“We often only have three or four minutes to perform at some of those other rodeos, so we have to start practicing as soon as we can and get things really tight,” Hess said. “As soon as tryouts are complete, and I have the lineup of new girls, we start working on the fundamentals of being a drill team, riding with a partner, looking for your partner across the arena, timing, spacing and all of that.
“We start immediately with a kind of Drill Team 101. It’s great to have some experienced Dandies who know what they’re doing and can help coach and mentor the new girls. That makes a huge difference when we’re starting and learning.”
Mentorship with the Dandies doesn’t just start with veterans helping the rookies. It starts with veterans molding prospective Dandies. Hess started a Dandies mentorship program a few years ago so younger riders could gain the confidence and horsemanship skills necessary for tryouts. It also would give the mentees an idea of the time commitment required to be a Dandy.
“They’re able to travel with us so they see first-hand what goes into being a Dandy,” Hess said. “They see what to expect and what’s going to happen. Sometimes that responsibility and time commitment isn’t for them, and that’s OK.”
Thus far, all of the young women who have gone through the mentee program have become full-fledged Dandies.
This is the 52nd year a drill team of teenage girls has been used to promote the “Daddy of ’em All” before, during and after the nine-day event. The group’s 50th anniversary was disrupted when the COVID-19 pandemic canceled CFD in 2020. However, many former Dandies assembled last summer to celebrate that milestone.
The Dandies have become such a big part of CFD that they were recently inducted into the organization’s hall of fame.
“To be nominated was an honor, but to be inducted is fantastic,” Hess said. “There are 800-plus women who have been Dandies over the years. They’re now in the CFD Hall of Fame, and that’s a big deal to us.”
