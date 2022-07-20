The process of preparing a team of teenage girls to perform a horseback drill while carrying the flags of Cheyenne Frontier Days sponsors is no less labor-intensive for Michelle Hess than when she became the Dandies director in 2014.

However, a multi-year partnership with Laramie County Community College has made it less stressful.

Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus