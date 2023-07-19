CHEYENNE – Barrel racer Doskie Edwards admitted that her past few rodeos hadn't gone the way she had hoped.
She said her horse had been ill during the last few times out, and the two had struggled to get good enough times to make it to the finals at Sheridan, Casper and Laramie.
Even at the 127th anniversary Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo, she was far from perfect. She messed up on the first barrel, which put her farther behind than she would have liked.
In spite of the early mistake, Edwards’ fortunes changed. She was near flawless on the final two barrels during her run and posted a final time of 17.48, earning her a spot in the main rodeo performances next week.
“It was super fun,” the native of Casa Grande, Arizona, said Wednesday. “It went pretty good. Today (my horse) felt awesome. I thought I was going to hit all three barrels (but got it done).”
Edwards’ time was good for second place on the day, but held the top spot for a majority of the competition. Her mark was finally bested by Kassie Mowry’s final time of 17.44 almost three hours and nearly 130 riders later.
Going early in the competition can add stress to racers due to the limited number of spaces that are available to move on. But Edwards knew that her time would be good enough.
“We had a really good run,” Edwards said. “I am just so happy that we did good because we are going to make it back.”
Leslie Smalygo took third place on the day, and originally set the pace for the racers with a final time of 17.49. Sue Smith rounded out the top four, finishing with a final time of 17.52.
Finishing just behind Smith were Lisa Lockhart and Hailey Kinsel. Lockhart, who ranks third in the Women's Professional Rodeo Association standings, finished the day tied with Ashley Day for sixth place with a final time of 17.61. While the time was good enough for a top-10 finish, Lockhart knows that it could have been better.
“(My horse) really struggled in all of the turns,” Lockhart said. “When she felt really scrambly, it surprised me. I could feel that she kind of lunged at the second and slipped a bit on the third.”
Kinselm, who is ranked fifth in the WPRA standings, finished tied with Andrea Busby with a final time of 17.73. While Kislev said the top-10 finish is nice, it was never their end goal coming to Cheyenne.
“We’re going to get another shot in the (main performances), which is all we need,” Kinselm said. “(Finishing in the top 10 is nice, but) that’s not what we ran for, though. We ran for a chance to make the perfs and get the big money.”
Defending champ Schieck earns breakaway spot
Brandy Schieck peered back toward Chute 9 with a hopeful expression on her face as soon as her rope was pulled from her saddle. The Floresville, Texas, cowgirl knew she had a good time during the wild card round of breakaway roping qualifying for the 127th anniversary Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo, but she wanted to make sure she hadn't broken the barrier.
Schieck was all smiles when she got the OK of a clean run from the judges and moved to the top of the round with a 3.6-second run.
“The wild card isn’t the way I wanted to come back,” Schieck said. “I wish I had utilized (Tuesday’s) calf better, but I didn’t draw very well. We got a really good draw (Wednesday), and I took advantage of it.
“But I’ll be honest and say it was very stressful coming back here for the wild card round. It was a relief to see I didn’t break the barrier.”
Schieck split the 2022 CFD title with Macy Young. Young had the fourth-fastest time during the second batch of qualifying Tuesday.
Schieck’s calf Tuesday veered off toward the left after leaving the chute. The design of Frontier Park Arena doesn’t leave much room between the roping box and fence, which cut down Schieck’s options and drove up her time.
“My horse could have helped me out a touch more, but I also could have been better,” Schieck said. “I threw my rope, and it hit the fence. I didn’t have much of a shot because it went left.”
Schieck is currently No. 13 in the WPRA’s breakaway world standings.