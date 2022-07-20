CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo has been very good to Trell Etbauer over the years.

He won the all-around title in 2014, and also has earned checks by placing second in rookie saddle bronc riding, making the finals in tie-down roping, and placing in steer wrestling. He can add another of the latter to his bank account after stopping the clock in 5.7 seconds during steer wrestling qualifying Tuesday at Frontier Park Arena.

