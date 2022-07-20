CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo has been very good to Trell Etbauer over the years.
He won the all-around title in 2014, and also has earned checks by placing second in rookie saddle bronc riding, making the finals in tie-down roping, and placing in steer wrestling. He can add another of the latter to his bank account after stopping the clock in 5.7 seconds during steer wrestling qualifying Tuesday at Frontier Park Arena.
That was the top time of the 140 bulldoggers who left the chute for the initial qualifying round.
“I drew a good steer and my hazer, Billy Boldon, did a good job of getting him in position for me,” Etbauer said. “That steer didn’t run a whole lot. I saw them run him at Cody (Wyoming), and they broke the barrier on him, but he was really good on the ground.
“I saw him out there a little more, but he went straight down the arena and let me catch him.”
There were plenty of fast times to be had during qualifying with 14 cowboys clocking in with times of 7 seconds or less. CFD recently reduced the score line, giving the steers a 20-foot head start instead of 30. The rodeo turned away from using fresh cattle that had never been run before in favor of experienced steers.
Both changes resulted in fast times across the board, Etbauer said.
“That steer I had has been thrown several times, so I knew I just needed to stay behind the barrier and be good on the ground,” he said. “A lot of those old ones were pretty strong and fought pretty hard. These ones have been run all summer, so we all know them and they all know the drill. That’s contributed to a lot of fast times.”
Cody Cabral of Hilo, Hawaii, and Gary Gilbert of Paradise, Texas, were both second in qualifying at 5.8 seconds. Gilbert credited his hazer for his run’s success.
“Kyle Irwin hazed for me because he does such a good job with both my young horses,” Gilbert said. “I didn’t know how it would go because it’s both of their first times here and seeing this set up. Kyle is a good hand who rides well, bulldogs well and hazes really well.”
Like Etbauer, Gilbert is no stranger to CFD.
“I’ve probably won about $30,000 here including (Tuesday),” Gilbert said. “This rodeo has always treated me really well.”
Irwin played a big role in the Tuesday’s qualifying round. Not only did he haze for Gilbert, he also supplied the horse Talon Roseland of Marshalltown, Iowa, and Marc Joiner of Loranger, Louisiana, rode to a share of fifth place at 6.4 seconds.
“Kyle just won the NFR Open on that mare last week, so she’s just working outstanding right now,” Roseland said. “We had to see that start because it’s longer than most rodeos we’re going to. And that mare let us get our hands on that steer.
“We also had ‘Cue Ball’ Quinn Campbell hazing for us. He did a great job of getting it lined up for us.”
Joiner and Roseland are traveling with Irwin, Campbell, Chance Howard and Tom Uttermark. Joiner was happy to see Roseland shine Tuesday, but joked that he wanted to be just a little bit faster.
“We’re tied, but his name is the one at the top of the scoreboard as the leader. I want my name up there,” Joiner said with a laugh. “I had a great steer and a great hazer, and my horse worked great. Everything lined up perfectly, and I just used it.”
Joiner hopes this trip to the “Daddy of ’em All” plays out similarly to last year. He was struggling entering Cheyenne, but advanced to the semifinals of the tournament. Those earnings kept him on the road and reversed his fortunes.
“Doing well here last year really broke the ice for me and helped me start winning a little bit,” Joiner said. “I could use another run like that with all those Northwest rodeos coming up.”
Mike McGinn felt like he was in for a good run when his horse, Swamper, was standing flat-footed in the box and wasn’t jumping at the barrier. He was right. The Haines, Oregon, resident clocked in at 6.3 seconds, which was briefly the fastest time before Etbauer’s 5.7. McGinn still finished fourth in the go-round.
“It’s a younger horse and this is his first big rodeo, so he was a little antsy at first. Once he settled down, he stayed that way,” McGinn said. “When the horse is scoring great, everything is so much easier.
“That horse has been a race horse and a heading horse (for team roping) and now he’s transitioning to steer wrestling. It’s going pretty well.”
The top 60 times from the first qualifying round advanced to CFD’s tournament. The remaining contestants came back for a second round to earn 12 wild card spots.
Caden Camp of Belgrade, Montana, won the wild card round with a time of 5.5 seconds. Camp had a no-time during the first round.