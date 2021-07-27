CHEYENNE – Monday’s performance at the Cheyenne Frontier Days rodeo featured two competitors taking part in multiple events, each hoping to put themselves in contention for the all-around title.
Their paths to that title could not be more different.
Milford, Utah roughstock rider Stetson Wright is looking to defend his 2019 CFD all-around title, while Abilene, Texas cowgirl Bradi Good is hoping to become the first female competitor to win the “Daddy of ’em All”’s highest collective honor.
Wright’s quest to become the eighth cowboy to secure back-to-back all-around honors started with an 87.5-point effort in the saddle bronc to finish second in his group and secure a spot in the semifinals. He finished the day by going for 83 points in bull riding.
For much of the section, that effort put him in sixth-place, the last spot available to advance to the semifinals. Unfortunately, he was ousted when Decatur, Texas’ Chase Dougherty went for 86 points in the final ride of the section. Wright won the 2019 all-around title at CFD by winning the bull riding and making the finals in saddle bronc.
“I did my job regardless of how they marked me. That’s up to them, but I did my job and I’m happy with the way today went,” Wright said. He will get a second bull ride as part of Tuesday’s performance. “I’m just here to do my job, but I dang sure want to win it every year I come. But it starts with me staying on. I can’t win if I don’t do that.”
Good is no stranger to the Frontier Park Arena, but her vantage point is certainly different.
As a child, she grew up making the trek to Cheyenne with her father, Shay, who won the steer roping title in 2015. Additionally, Gary Good, her father’s cousin, was the all-around champ in 1978 and the steer roping winner in 1979.
For years, the 19-year-old watched from the fence as her dad made runs in search of a CFD buckle and prize money. On Monday, it was finally her turn.
“It’s unreal. I’ve sat in the stands for so many years and to actually have a back number and they included breakaway these last couple years, that’s my main event, it’s amazing,” Good said.
Her breakaway roping time of 4.1 seconds was the best of the group. To close the day, she recorded a time of 17.55 seconds in barrel racing, second only to Hailey Kinsel’s time of 17.22.
With a spot in the semifinals secured in both events, Good knows she has a chance to compete for the all-around title and a spot at history. While she’s in position, she’s not ready to look too far ahead.
“I haven’t really (thought about it) because Stetson Wright’s pretty good at what he does,” Good said with a laugh. “But that would be really cool just to make it back in two events.”
Callaway makes most of wildcard chance
Anna Callaway wasn’t even sure she could compete at CFD. Less than three months out from having a newborn son, the Billings, Montana cowgirl needed help from her father to babysit while she ran during breakaway roping qualifying earlier in the week.
And, after a no time on her first run, she wasn’t sure about coming back.
“I decided I ought to go since I was already entered,” Callaway said with a laugh.
Her second run proved to be a second chance as Callaway went for 4.45 seconds, making her a wild card qualifier for Monday’s go. She followed that run up with a time of 5 seconds flat to finish second overall on the day.
She’ll get the opportunity to come back for the semifinals later in the week in the breakaway and stay in contention for the title.
Mixed day for past champs
Stetson Wright wasn’t the only CFD winner to compete Monday.
Some previous winners are moving on while others will have to wait for a shot at another Cheyenne buckle.
Defending bareback champ Clayton Bigelow finished second in his group with a ride of 86 while 2016 winner Orin Larsen won the group at 86.5.
Bull riders Ruger Piva (2018), Roscoe Jarboe (2016) and Steve Woolsey (2008) each got bucked off for a no score. Team ropers Derrick Begay (2010), Cory Petska (2017) and Kollin VonAhn (2015) could not record a time. Tie-down roper Lane Livingston (2017) finished his run in 14 seconds, but was just outside the top four who advanced. And 2019 rookie bronc winner Jacob Kammerer rode for 69 points but did not advance.
Local hands
Ranchester, Wyoming bareback rider Seth Hardwick did record a 76, but it wasn’t enough to secure a spot in the upcoming semifinals. The same went for breakaway ropers Georgie Lage (Laramie County Community College) and Brandy Schaack (University of Wyoming) as each failed to record a time.
Saddle bronc riders Wyatt Hageman (Jay Em, Wyoming) and Houston Brown (LCCC and Wyoming) recorded 78 and 60 in their respective rides, but neither was good enough to secure a spot in the semifinals.