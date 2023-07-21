CHEYENNE — The design of Frontier Park Arena has long made barrel racing at Cheyenne Frontier Days a challenge.
The primary issue being that the third barrel sits in the middle of the arena, creating depth perception issues for horses that are accustomed to seeing a fence at each turn. Many barrel racers embraced the quirk and likened it to golf course designs presenting different challenges.
“The variations are part of what makes rodeo great,” said Lisa Lockhart, who won CFD in 2015. “Whether it’s a big arena or more coarse, gravelly ground, every place is different.”
The actual ground itself has long been one of the most common refrains from cowgirls when talking about the challenges of competing at CFD.
The soft, rocky dirt is a composition they don’t see often and causes horses to slide around barrels. Running barrels at the “Daddy of ’em All” was made all the more difficult by its ground rules calling for tractors to till and level the soil after every 12 contestants. By that time, the ground around the cans was so soft and piled up that horses struggled even harder to find their footing.
Barrel racers who saw they were on the wrong side of the drag knew they had their work cut out for them. Some had to fight the thought that they had already lost.
“You had no chance,” said Hailey Kinsel, who won the 2021 CFD title.
“You were running against a horse that was first, second or third on the drag, which meant they had less holes and better footing and could be fast.
“Safety was our main concern, but we also had to make the call of whether we were even going to go if we didn’t have a chance to win something. This is our jobs. We’re very thankful rodeos are making that change.”
Last year, CFD started using two tractors to drag the pattern around the barrels after every eight runs during qualifying rounds.
The grounds crew used the tractors to drag the entire northern end of the arena where barrel racing is contested after 32 runs during Wednesday’s qualifying round that saw more than 200 athletes compete for one of 72 spots in the main performances.
In 2022, the grounds crew started dragging the pattern halfway through each main performance.
“I wanted to go hug the tractor driver, the committee and all the powers that be, whoever said they were going to step up and drag after (six),” said Andrea Busby, who won the 2022 CFD title. “That changed the whole scope of barrel racing for Cheyenne, and we knew that.
“… In years past, there’s no way I would have had much of a shot being the last one out in the finals. The committee changing to raking after (six) made my dreams come true.”
Safety and a level playing field were front of mind when the change was made, CFD Rodeo Committee chairman Jason Bain said Wednesday evening.
“We want it to be as fair as possible for all the women competing, and we also want it to be as safe as possible for the animals,” he said. “The changes are good for everyone. The contestants and their horses aren’t spending a long, hot day out in the sun, volunteers aren’t out there as long, and the fans get to see a lot of rodeo in a short amount of time.
“We ran more than 200 girls in four to four-and-a-half hours, and those changes allowed us to do that.”
CFD’s recent tweaks are more in line with what contestants see at big-money jackpot events that try to create as fair a competition as possible. The feeling among barrel racers was that rodeo committees often didn’t see the benefit of dragging more frequently because they view themselves as entertainment products as much as competitions, and stopping the action to drag the arena detracts from the entertainment aspect.
“We’re not trying to hurt the production one bit, we’re trying to help it,” Kinsel said. “If the footing is better, the performance is better. If the performance is better, the fans are more excited.
“We’re not just seeing a safer competition that gives more people a chance to win, we’re seeing a better show. In the end, we want to put on a great show for great fans.”
Women’s Professional Rodeo Association members have been lobbying for more frequent drags for several years, but the decision to implement the practice is entirely up to the individual rodeo committees.
How often the rodeo dragged the arena had become a deciding factor for where some contestants competed, Kinsel said.
“If they’re not dragging often, I’ll go somewhere that is,” she said. “The rodeos have had to start competing with each other for who is the best and who has the best footing. We have a choice where to go, and we’re going to go to the best ones.
“The changes are making Cheyenne one of the best ones again.”