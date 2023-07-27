CHEYENNE — Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association bareback rider Kade Sonnier always had rodeo in his blood. He just didn’t know it.
Despite his father being a professional saddle bronc rider, Sonnier chose a different path. Growing up, his passion was with a bat, ball and glove instead of a horse.
The Carencro, Louisiana, native attended and played baseball at Teurlings Catholic High, where he helped lead his team to back-to-back state titles.
After high school, he committed to Nicholls State, a small NCAA Division I school in Thibodaux, Louisiana. When he got to college, however, his love of the game quickly changed.
Injuries hindered most of Sonnier’s time on the diamond in college. He was injured in his freshman season before a major injury derailed his baseball career for good during his second year.
“I (ended up having to have) Tommy John surgery,” Sonnier said. “Ultimately, it was unsuccessful, and my arm didn’t come back the same. I felt like I was a step behind, and when you are at that level, it’s hard to keep up.”
The final nail in Sonnier’s baseball coffin came during the COVID-19 shutdown.
“That is (really) when I decided that baseball was not really my passion anymore,” Sonnier said. “I’m not going to say I lost the love of baseball, but I lost the drive of it.”
While he was waiting to have his surgery, Sonnier’s dad qualified for the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas for the first time at the age of 39. Watching his dad achieve a lifelong dream served as inspiration for Sonnier to pick up something he had never tried before.
Sonnier has taken the bareback world by storm since entering pro competition in 2022. His second season has seen the 23-year-old climb to No. 3 in the PRCA’s latest world standings.
After a rough start to his rookie year in 2022, Sonnier came to Cheyenne Frontier Days looking for a spark to ignite the back half of his season. While he didn’t make it past the qualifying rounds, the performance helped him turn his season around and finish strong.
“It was here that my season last year turned around,” Sonnier said. “I got a bunch of confidence, and it was like a stepping stone in my career.”
Sonnier posted a final score of 85.5 on Wednesday to punch his ticket to the semifinals at the 127th anniversary CFD in his first attempt in Cheyenne. When asked how he felt about knowing that he would be able to come back for another ride, the second-year bareback rider simply said it was a relief.
The second-year rider’s performance at the “Daddy of ’em All” on Wednesday was just another notch in the hot start to his bareback career.
“This is my first big rodeo I have ever entered, and this is my second time here,” Sonnier said. “It will always be special to me. There is nothing like it, really.
“… It will always hold a special place in my heart.”
Local hands
Ira Dickinson of Rock Springs recorded a final score of 81.5 on Thursday after receiving a re-ride. Unfortunately, the sixth generation rancher was knocked out on the final re-ride of the day when Tegan Smith recorded a final score of 84.
Even though he didn’t manage to reach the semifinals, Dickinson said he was happy with the final result of his run, despite not knowing much about his re-ride horse.
“The (re-ride) horse was a little more difficult than I anticipated,” he said. “When you get a re-ride, especially in a Cheyenne situation, the production moves so fast. You don’t have time to go back and watch videos or call your buddies. You have to make a split-second decision and hope it works out.”
Sid Sporer, who hails from Cody, posted a no-time in team roping Thursday. Kellan and Carson Johnson from Casper also went in the final quarterfinal round for team roping, but did not record a time.
Andrea Busby, who grew up outside of Lusk, posted a final time of 17.58 seconds, but finished fifth in the standings.
Steer wrestler Kalane Anders, who attended Laramie County Community College in 2015, did not record a qualifying time. Steer wrestler Payden McIntyre, who is from Douglas sneaked into the semifinals after an 8.7-second run put him fourth Thursday.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.Explore newsletters