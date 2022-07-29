CHEYENNE – Josh Frost had a good feeling about his score as soon as he hit the arena floor Friday afternoon.

The Randlett, Utah, bull rider thought his ride during the semifinals of the 126th anniversary Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo was good enough to be at least 90 points.

Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus