CHEYENNE – Sage Kimzey and Stetson Wright are good friends outside of the arena. But when it comes time to climb on the backs of bulls, the two are fierce competitors.

So much so that the two have gone round for round virtually anytime they have ridden in the same rodeo. Wednesday, during the qualifying round of the 127th anniversary Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo, was no exception.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Matt Atencio covers Laramie County prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MattAtencio5.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus