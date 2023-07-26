CHEYENNE – Sage Kimzey and Stetson Wright are good friends outside of the arena. But when it comes time to climb on the backs of bulls, the two are fierce competitors.
So much so that the two have gone round for round virtually anytime they have ridden in the same rodeo. Wednesday, during the qualifying round of the 127th anniversary Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo, was no exception.
“Whenever you don’t have competition like that, it is hard to stay motivated,” Kimzey said. “We’ve got a great field of bull riders right now, and there are a bunch of guys that ride really hard and rodeo real hard.
“We’re great friends, and Stetson is a great rider. It almost always comes down to those 10 days in Vegas.”
Kimzey and Wright, who rank No. 1 and No. 4 in the world, respectively, were the last two riders to go in the first section of bull riding on Wednesday. Prior to their rides, only Edgar, Montana’s Parker Breding had posted a qualifying ride.
Kimzey climbed on the back of Universal Pro Rodeo’s Red Demon, one of five bulls in the first section that had yet to be ridden for a score. After his ride, the cowboy from Strong City, Oklahoma, posted a score of 91.5.
“That was a great bull,” Kimzey said. “He still has a couple of different tricks, and he bucks hard every time. I was really happy to have him here.”
Almost immediately after Kimzey’s strong ride, Wright shot out of the bucking chutes and picked up a score of 90 to take second place.
While Kimzey, Wright and Breding made it look easy, the rest of the field struggled. Most of the bulls had ratings of 42 or higher, and only a handful of riders stayed on for more than five seconds. Only McKay, Australia’s Ky Hamilton posted a qualifying ride in the second section later in the day. In total, only four of the 18 riders posted qualifying rides.
“There’s not really much that gets my blood pumping like that,” Kimzey said. “Being at the ‘Daddy of ’em All,’ it doesn’t get much better.”
Wright got another chance to come away with a win two events later in the saddle bronc. While his final ride of 83.5 was good enough to advance to the semifinals, it was only good enough for fourth place.
Wednesday’s qualifying win went to No. 1-ranked Sage Newman. Despite not knowing much about Summit Pro Rodeo’s horse Legend, he posted a final tally of 85.5 points.
“That was a great horse,” the 25-year-old from Melstone, Montana, said. “I didn't know much about him because he is kind of young, but he had a really good day. He took a bunch of rein and let me show off my stuff.”
Kade Sonnier posted the highest score in bareback riding, coming away with 84 points. After his ride, the No. 3 bareback rider in the world said it was a major relief knowing that he will be back for the next round.
Buffalo, Wyoming, product Cole Reiner posted a final score of 81.5 on the same horse he clinched the No. 1 spot in the world heading into the National Finals Rodeo last year. It was his first time making it to the semifinals in the tournament-style format.
“That’s a great horse,” Reiner said. “It is definitely one of the better ones I have drawn in Cheyenne in the last couple of years. I’m super excited to come back (for the semifinals) and start again.”
Other winners
Cassidy Boggs won Wednesday’s quarterfinal in breakaway roping with a final time of four seconds. Kodie Jang won steer wrestling with a final time of 6.5 – one second faster than second place. Keven Daniel and Travis Graves picked up the top spot in team roping, tying up the steer in 7.6 seconds.
