CHEYENNE – Curry Kirchner and Austin Rogers have been busy the past week.
They competed in the quarterfinals at the 125th anniversary Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo on July 25 and have since been in Burwell, Nebraska; Sidney, Nebraska; Deadwood, South Dakota; and Burlington, Colorado.
Their luck has been mixed, but changed for the better Saturday.
Kirchner and Rogers caught their steer in 9.7 seconds to win the semifinal round of team roping and advance to today’s finals at the “Daddy of ’em All.” The pair edged the teams of Joshua and Jonathan Torres and Eric Martin and Ryon Tittel, which both clocked in at 9.9 seconds.
Kirchner and Rogers made up for the fact their steer veered to the left toward the short side of the Frontier Park Arena leaving them with little room to work.
“It’s way easier to rope here when the steers go off to the right or straight,” said Kirchner, who is the tandem’s header. “That steer was going slow and wasn’t all the way to the fence yet, so I made sure to slow down and give (Rogers) a good throw before we got into the fence. It all worked out.”
The steer was close to Rogers’ horse when he threw his rope toward the hind legs.
“When that steer started tracking left, I knew I had to hang back and let (Kirchner) get down the arena and catch him before I hit the gas,” Rogers said. “I was going to have a little window to throw in otherwise I was going to hit the fence. I got a good little loop under him.”
Barrel racing
Nellie Miller gave herself a chance to win her third consecutive CFD title when she turned the barrels in 17.59 seconds on Saturday afternoon.
“My horse is really used to this arena and has ran here a lot now,” the Cottonwood, California, cowgirl said. “That helps with her confidence and mind as well. She really feeds off the crowd and has always loved big arenas.
“We go into the arena from really far back, which suits her well.”
Miller won the CFD title outright in 2018, and split the title with Shali Lord in 2019. Lord, who is from Lamar, Colorado, also qualified with the finals with a 17.71-second run. It was the third-fastest time of Saturday’s semifinals.
Jimmie Smith of McDade, Texas, was the last semifinalist to make the finals. She crossed the finish line in 17.82 seconds, which was the same time as Shelly Mull of Amity, Oregon. Smith advanced because she had a faster time earlier in the rodeo.
Miller is excited to take a shot at her third title at the “Daddy.”
“I love this rodeo,” Miller said. “We don’t have anything to prove because we’ve won it a couple times now, but I would not turn down another one.”
Breakaway roping
Hope Luttrell’s bad luck has run the gamut recently. The Goodwell, Oklahoma, cowgirl has had issues with her truck, with her horse and with her roping. She hopes her run at CFD is a sign things are getting better.
She qualified for the finals with a 4.9-second run, which won Saturday’s qualifying round.
“My plan for (Saturday) was to see what I needed to see on my start and go out and make the best run I could on whatever calf I drew,” Luttrell said. “I wanted to let the cards fall into place, and it couldn’t have gone any better.”
Luttrell missed her first calf of qualifying July 21, but advanced to the quarterfinals by finishing fourth in the July 22 wild card round with a 4.6. She was fourth in her quarterfinal at 5.7.
“This season has been a learning experience, and getting to perform at a rodeo like (CFD) has been great,” she said.
Tie-down roping
Ty Harris was the last tie-down roper to compete Saturday, and it was worth the wait.
The San Angelo, Texas, cowboy stopped the clock in 10.1 seconds, a time that was two-tenths of a second off the arena record.
“I threw my hands up and saw the clock go 9.8, 9.9 and then go past,” the 23-year-old said with a laugh. “I was just excited to make a good run.”
This is Harris’ second trip to CFD. He placed seventh in the aggregate standings in 2018 with a time of 37.7 seconds on three runs.
On Saturday, he roped his calf quickly and then was fast on the ground.
“I’d say ground work is one of my strengths,” Harris said. “I’ve always tried to be confident in my ground work and make up time on the ground.”
Making the finals in both of his trips to CFD is a solid start for Harris’ career.
“I’m excited to be back,” he said. “Hopefully I have a really good career here. This would be a good rodeo to have a good career at.”