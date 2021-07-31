CHEYENNE – When Jalen Krening finished his first wild horse race in 2016, he knew it wasn’t going to be the last.
Fast forward five years, and the former Cheyenne resident and 2015 Rawlins High graduate has embraced what some say is the most entertaining event of the rodeo.
From that first time Krening hopped on the back of a horse at Grover, Colorado – a rodeo which he won – he knew what his main goal was.
“I want to be the best,” he said. “I’ve made the world finals two years, but that’s not good enough. I’m a competitive person, and I want to win a world title.”
The 24-year-old has consistently set himself up for that goal and has put himself in a position to win his first wild horse racing title at Cheyenne Frontier Days.
He entered this year's edition of CFD with three different teams as a rider: Outlaw Liquors, Team Federer and Team Harmon.
Krening has had the opportunity to learn from some of the best wild horse racers in the game, some he's competing with at the "Daddy of 'em All" and some he's competing against. James Federer and Billy Sharton are just a couple of them. Aside from that pair, Krening names Josh Lair as his biggest mentor.
Although some may anticipate there isn’t much to learn about the event, Krening credits those guys (plus others) for helping him garner a better understanding.
“(They’ve taught me) everything. Especially the little things to stay safe,” he said. "A lot of people think its just go get on a horse, and that’s all you do. There’s a lot more that comes with it, and they’ve taught me those things to prevent myself from getting hurt. I’ve learned a lot from those guys in the past four, five years.”
It didn't take Krening five years to become a threat in every race, though. Everything almost came natural to him, and provided a solid foundation for him to grow on.
“When he first started, he picked up the game fairly quickly,” said Lair, who has had his fair share of success wild horse racing. “Over the years, he’s been in the perfection stage. He’s becoming a stand-up veteran that does the best he can all around.”
An all-around athlete growing up who was named the 2015 Wyoming boys basketball player of the year by Gatorade, Krening says there isn’t much that compares to saddling up a wild horse and starting a ride.
Crossing the finish line on that same horse is the only better feeling. He summed it up as one word: “Power."
But there is that feeling of uncertainty that lingers before the ride and the feeling of glory.
“You don’t know what’s going to happen (at first), you don’t know if that horse is going to blow up and start bucking, or if he’s going to take off running,” he said. “It’s just an uneasy feeling, but that’s the addictive part about it.
“I don’t even know how to explain (that feeling), especially here in Cheyenne.”
Krening knows he can’t do it all on his own. He knows how crucial and important his team is in setting him up for success.
The communication and teamwork from the shank man and the mugger are the establishment for a good ride.
“They’re huge. If they don’t work together, I’m not getting on a horse,” Krening said. “Running with guys that communicate and work together makes my job easier.”
However, it's not an easy job, and some call wild horse racers doing their job somewhat crazy. Like all rodeo contestants, there's that thrill and adrenaline rush that's hard to find anywhere else.
“Anybody that rodeos, they love the adrenaline rush," Krening said. "I guess people call us dumb, stupid, wild. Maybe we are a little bit.”
No matter how wild or stupid saddling up and riding a wild horse might seem, there's one thing for sure: Krening is in the wild horse game to stay.
“There’s people that come and go in this event that either have ‘it,’ or they are just donors,” Lair said. “He’ll always be one of the best and feared like I was.”