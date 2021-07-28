CHEYENNE – Garrett Yergian cried and fussed whenever his father, Dale Yerigan, turned the pickup engine off. He stopped crying as soon as the engine was fired back up.
The scenario is all too familiar to some parents, but it was a fairly new experience for the contingent of International Professional Rodeo Association athletes who traveled with Dale and his wife, Kathy.
“There were some gruff old cowboys in that group, and we thought he was going to cry the whole time we were going down the road,” Cody Sosebee said with a chuckle. “There were a lot of times his dad would drop us off to eat, and he’d drive around the parking lot over and over to just to keep Garrett quiet.”
Nearly 27 years later, Sosebee has gone from riding bareback horses at rodeos to working them as a barrelman (aka a rodeo clown). Yerigan has gone from a fussy infant who accompanied his parents to rodeos they competed in to announcing rodeos.
The lifelong friends are rising stars in their respective slices of the rodeo world. This week, they’re entertaining fans at the 125th anniversary edition of Cheyenne Frontier Days.
“We’ve both played the rough gigs in the smoky bars of rodeo,” Sosebee said. “We haven’t reached the top, but our hard work has paid off.
“We’re so lucky to be able to do this together at a place like Cheyenne. It’s pretty awesome.”
Dale Yerigan won the IPRA steer wrestling championship 11 times. Kathy Yerigan made the IPRA’s International Finals Rodeo five times and won the aggregate title once.
IPRA used to allow athletes from different events to travel together in buddy groups, which is why the Yerigan’s truck and camper were regularly filled with a mixture of roughstock cowboys and timed event athletes.
“We’d have 10 people packed in there a lot of the time as we went across the country,” Sosebee said.
Sosebee competed as a professional bareback rider for 15 years, winning the IPRA world title in 1993. He got a rodeo education traveling with the Yerigans.
“(Dale) drug me along, got me entered, got me to the rodeos and helped me learn how to make a living at rodeo,” said Sosebee, who lives in Charleston, Arkansas.
Sosebee kept tabs on Garrett Yerigan after he stopped competing and started working as a barrelman full time. Yerigan was a precocious youngster, fascinated by every facet of holding a rodeo. He was so mature that he was often trusted with a walky-talky and tasked with helping keep the rodeo moving.
Yerigan eventually started calling the action during slack rounds, where contestants try to qualify for the main performances. From there, he started working jackpot barrel racing events and got his first paying gig as a 12-year-old.
Garrett tried his hand at steer riding, steer wrestling and roping in practice arenas, but those events never appealed to him the way the idea of announcing rodeos did.
“I was only about 6 or 7 when I realized being an announcer could be a cool way to be involved in rodeo without being a contestant,” said Garrett, who grew up in Pryor Creek, Oklahoma. “I figured out the announcer gets a for sure paycheck, and he’s not tearing up his body every week.
“That’s when it became a serious aspiration. I started making goals, meeting people and taking steps.”
Yerigan never turned down an opportunity to get behind a microphone. His thirst for experience worked in his favor and helped him parlay one rodeo into another and move up the professional ladder.
A board member for the Heart of Oklahoma Youth Rodeo Association had two of his children entered in a weekend barrel race in Claremore, Oklahoma, and liked what he heard so much he suggested the HOYRA hire Yerigan for its finals. The head of the Oklahoma High School Rodeo Association heard him calling that event, and recommended him for the OHSRA finals.
A board member for the 101 Wild West Rodeo in Ponca City, Oklahoma, was impressed enough with Yerigan’s work at the OHSRA finals and – you guessed it – recommended him to his board.
“I’ve had people ask me for advice, and it’s funny to think that I’m giving people professional advice at 26,” he said. “But I always tell them any time you get on a mic, it’s important. There is no such thing as unimportant mic time.
“… The first (Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association-sanctioned) rodeo I got trails back to a weekend barrel racing in Claremore, Oklahoma. You never know who is going to be listening, so you have to be on your game.”
Cheyenne Frontier Days reached out to Yerigan after CEO Tom Hirsig and Rodeo Committee chairman Chad Mathews heard Yerigan calling the PCRA Xtreme Bulls finals in Rapid City, South Dakota.
“I can’t help but stop and smile inside each time he takes another step up,” Sosebee said. “I know how much work he has put into it. He wasn’t born with a silver spoon in his mouth or had things handed to him on a silver platter. He has earned everything he has gotten in his career.
“A lot of announcers rely on talent or their talent agent, but Garrett has put in the work, and he’s getting repaid for it.”
Yerigan admits he was “little kid nervous” when he stepped onto the platform in front of the announcer’s booth at Frontier Park on Saturday afternoon. Those nerves weren’t apparent in his voice as he confidently called the action with skill that fits his experience, but belies his age.
Preparation helped him seemingly hit the ground running.
Yerigan doesn’t just study and take notes on the latest rodeo results and contestant biographies, he studies the rodeos themselves so he can get a feel for the rhythm of the event.
“After I got the job, I pulled up Cheyenne’s past couple rodeos on demand so I could get a feel for the flow of the rodeo and what I might say in certain spots and how I would say it,” Yerigan said.
Yerigan has worked nearly ever behind-the-scenes job in the rodeo world. That experience helps him as an announcer, Sosebee said.
“He sees the arena like a quarterback sees the football field,” Sosebee said. “I couldn’t wait to watch him turn loose on the first day here. I knew he was going to be accepted by the Cheyenne crowd.
“He is the total package right now. He makes my job 10 times easier. He is going to make us both look good when it’s all over with.”
Sosebee has worked the National Finals Rodeo. He has won the PRCA’s comedy act of the year and been nominated for barrelman of the year. Yerigan has been filled with a similar sense of pride and admiration watching his friend ascend to the top of his profession.
“A lot of people think his act is just his stage presence or how he is in front of a crowd, but he is a goofy, fun-loving person, and you can’t help but smile whenever you’re around him,” Garrett said. “He is the same in the arena as he is out of it. He’s having fun, has a smile on his face and is so genuine.
“You can’t help but like that guy.”