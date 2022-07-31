CHEYENNE – Brady Portenier was looking at the Cheyenne Frontier Days belt buckles Saturday at the Old West Museum in Frontier Park.

“I’ve been here for five or six years and never had the privilege to go in there," Portenier said. "So, I went and took a tour and got to see where my name should go."

Robert Munoz is a writer for WyoSports. He can be reached at rmunoz@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter @rmunoz307.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus