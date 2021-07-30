CHEYENNE – There are many moving parts within a rodeo and a lot of individuals that make the show go on.
That’s even more true at Cheyenne Frontier Days.
But among all people that keep things flowing smoothly at Frontier Park Arena, there are six important men donning white shirts who make everything flow smoothly and safely: the pick-up men. Pick-up men assist contestants after a ride and do their job in rounding up bulls and broncs and guiding them out of the arena.
Those six men that handle that duty at CFD are Jason Bottoms, Shawn Calhoun, Duane Gilbert, Dalton Ward, Josh Edwards and Tommy Pettit.
“They’re the cowboy lifesavers,” said saddle bronc rider Dawson Hay. “Being a pick-up man is more than just getting guys off their horses. Those guys are the only ones that can save ya – they’re really, really talented guys.”
One of the top qualities of a pick-up man is to understand the animals and to anticipate what the animal’s next move is going to be.
Ryan Jarrett, the seventh-ranked tie-down roper in the world, has done his fair share of being a pick-up man. Jarrett equated it to basically knowing what the animal is going to do before it does it.
“Pick-up men really have to know animals,” Jarrett said. “(They need to know) the horses and the bulls and kind of read their minds, so to say – where he’s headed, and what he’s thinking out there in a split second.”
Ward described that anticipation as a rush.
“It’s reading those animals – their lead and everything like that, trying to figure out what they’re going to do before they do it,” said Ward, who has been picking up in Cheyenne for 11 years. “Without doing it, I really can’t describe what it’s like. It’s a lot different than anything else you’ll ever do.”
But it’s more than just reading animals and anticipating their next step. Edwards, who has been picking up in Cheyenne since 2008, described all of the skills it takes to be successful in the arena.
Edwards competed in timed events during his days as a contestant, which helped him become the pick-up man he is today.
With the combination of the rodeo side, mixed in with the experience he’s gained, he’s able to provide what it all represents.
“It brings all of the aspects of rodeo and cowboy life together. The pick-up man exemplifies the whole lifestyle,” Edwards said. “A pick-up man is a good horseman, he can handle livestock, he can do all the things that cowboys do, and yet, he’s involved with the bucking horses, too.”
“On the rodeo end, it’s the best seat in the house, and on the cowboy end, that guy has got the skills that it takes to do all of the above.”
An arena the size of Frontier Park provides another example of the importance of these guys. Sometimes it’s difficult for the animals to figure out where to exit in an arena that big.
Sometimes things are seemingly moving nonstop. In rookie bronc, horses are flying out of chutes one after another. It’s best to keep your head on a swivel and to trust the others out there.
Edwards and Ward both confirmed trust might just be the most valuable thing when it comes to their jobs. The trust in others gives them less to worry about.
Knowing your partner is going to be in the correct position and knowing you can rely on your horse are a few things that don’t need to be worried about.
“You have to rely on your partner in this arena as much as anywhere else,” Edwards said. “The guys I’m with now, you never have to look at where they’re going to be – everybody is elite, and that’s how they got here. And that’s what makes it so fun to watch for the spectators; not only are the cowboys talented, but the guys in the arena picking up are talented, too.”
All six guys make things happen, and they know that they wouldn’t accomplish what they do without each other’s help.
“Picking up is all your horse and your partner, that’s all that matters,” said Ward, who lives in La Grange, Wyoming. “You can’t do it by yourself, I can promise you that. It’s not a single guy doing it. It’s always a team.”