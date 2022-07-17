CHEYENNE – Coleman Proctor has wanted to try his hand at steer roping for a while.
Proctor – who’s the No. 6-ranked team roping header in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world standings – bought a horse in late March just to get a taste of what he labeled as his secondary event.
It hasn’t taken long for Proctor to make some money in that secondary event. During Saturday’s steer roping qualifying rounds for the 126th anniversary Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo, Proctor finished in the top spot of the aggregate standings with a time of 24.9 seconds on two-head. That included a run of 11.7 seconds in the second go-round, which was the fastest time of the day. The top 12 cowboys clinch a spot in the finals on championship Sunday, which is July 31.
“I’m really lucky to have a good horse that I can learn on and potentially win on,” the Pryor, Oklahoma, cowboy said. “My first goal was to get to come here to Cheyenne … hopefully I just keep getting my feet wet and it’ll take off down the road.”
The tradition the “Daddy of ’em All” still carries when it comes to steer roping was one of the reasons Proctor wanted to test the steer roping waters.
“I’ve always wanted to enter steer roping here. Cheyenne’s one of the last great big rodeos that celebrates the western way of life with the single steer roping,” he said. “It’s always something I’ve wanted to do, so to have any success my first time entering it was a huge joy to me.
“I haven’t headed very good this week, so hopefully this will fire it up and get it in the right direction.”
Cole Patterson is used to winning money in Cheyenne. The reigning CFD champ put together two quality runs for a total time of 29.7 seconds to finish second in the aggregate. Patterson gave most of the credit to his horse, Tigger, for putting him in position to come back and compete at Frontier Park Arena in two weeks.
“My horse has been outstanding just about everywhere, and that’s been a huge part of this deal. If you have a good horse, it works,” said Patterson, who hails from Pratt, Kansas. “A lot of these guys can rope, it’s just a struggle finding the horsepower to go underneath them. Those horses are hard to come by, that’s why we such take good care of them.”
Patterson is currently third in the PRCA world standings with $41,067 won on the season while notching four first-place finishes. He’s looking to add more to that before July is over.
“This is the best rodeo of the year for us steer ropers,” Patterson said. “It’s a good chance to try and get hot and try and make a little extra money.”
It didn’t take long for the July rain to dampen up Frontier Park Arena. Friday evening’s rain showers made for a soupy ground in the arena Saturday morning – the first rodeo action of this year’s event. The ground dried up quickly, but it had somewhat of an impact on the ropers and their draws early on.
Cash Myers wasn’t bothered too much by it, though. Myers clocked in at 14.2 seconds in his first run and finished third in the average with a total time 30.9 seconds.
“I had a really good steer for my first steer, just made a pretty good run and it let me win a little bit,” said Myers, who is currently 14th in the PRCA standings. “And then I come back on my second one, and luckily, just had to go make a run and tie him down.”
Like Patterson, Myers immediately gave credit to his horse for securing him a spot to compete for a CFD crown. It’s a little bit of momentum for the Kaufman, Texas, product going forward.
“My horse is working good and I’m doing my part, so there’s always momentum when you’re doing that,” Myers said. “But there’s not a day off here, you gotta come here an do a good job every time. … there’s nothing better and more fun than to come and compete here.”