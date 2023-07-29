CHEYENNE — Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association bareback rider Richmond Champion put together a solid start to his 2022 season.

But in March, things quickly turned south. The seven-time National Finals Rodeo qualifier started to experience pain and loss of strength in his traps and shoulders. After getting an MRI, Champion got devastating news.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Matt Atencio covers Laramie County prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus