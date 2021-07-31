CHEYENNE – It was going to take a big score to win the first semifinal round of saddle bronc riding Friday at the 125th anniversary Cheyenne Frontier Days rodeo.
That’s exactly what Ben Andersen delivered.
The Rocky Mountain House, Alberta, Canada cowboy scored 88.5 points on Championship Pro Rodeo’s Damaged Goods to walk out of Frontier Park Arena with a victory.
“It’s exciting that you have to make good bronc rides to win it,” Andersen said. “I was proud to be a part of it.”
There were six rides of 86 points or better during Friday’s bareback section. Reigning world and CFD all-around champion Stetson Wright of Milford, Utah, scored 88 points, and both Hardy Braden and Kolby Wanchuk checked in with 86s.
The ride was a rematch for Andersen, who was bucked off Damaged Goods at Mandan (North Dakota) Rodeo Days earlier this month. Andersen knew a good score was out there after watching his traveling partner, Layton Green, score 85 points on Damaged Goods at the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo only a few weeks ago in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
“He was good with me, but just bucked me off pretty quick,” Andersen said. “We saved it all for Cheyenne, I guess.”
Damaged Goods did its best to send Andersen into the dirt again Friday. The horse bucked so hard that Andersen was thrust backward and had his head snap back for much of the trip.
“I had a lot of rein,” the 21-year-old said. “It helps to get back and stay under your rein, instead of being up over it. I was just laying back and keeping it rolling. It’s a battle sometimes, but I sat down and got it done.”
Bareback
Tim O’Connell and Tilden Hooper both scored 86 points to earn spots in the finals, but their rides couldn’t have been more different.
Sankey Pro Rodeo’s Prairie Rose threw numerous changes of direction at O’Connell right out of the chute, but the 2017 CFD champion was able to counter those moves.
“It wasn’t my most controlled, most exposed ride, but I didn’t think I could make that kind of ride on her,” said O’Connell, who is currently No. 1 in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world standings. “I just made a businessman’s ride. I’m glad I did. I bet if I had gotten too wild, she would have put me on the ground.”
Hooper drew Championship Pro Rodeo’s Hookey Rocks, and the horse spent most of the ride jumping straight in the air before kicking its hind legs. Typically, bareback horses kick their hind legs as they stretch their front legs toward the ground.
“The main thing you want to do before they hit the ground is get your feet set,” Hooper said. “If they jump that high in the air, there’s really no excuse for you to not get your job done. Watching that horse for the last couple years, I thought she was going to be easier than she was.
“But she had a lot of drop and kick and kept hitting me in the back. It was a great horse, but she was more than I expected and started faster than I expected.”
Friday’s semis featured five of the top six bareback riders in the world standings. Fifth-ranked Kaycee Feild of Genola, Utah, scored 81.5 points to clinch a spot in the finals. Garrett Shadbolt of Merriman, Nebraska, is sixth in the world standings, and sneaked into the CFD finals with a 78. No. 3-ranked Caleb Bennett of Corvallis, Montana, will miss the finals after scoring 75 points.
Bull riding
Shane Proctor’s doctors probably won’t be happy to know he has been riding bulls roughly six weeks after having a plate and seven screws inserted into his right leg after fracturing the fibula in three places June 11 in Ponca City, Oklahoma.
Proctor recently removed his hard cast so he could ride bulls and make a run at his sixth National Finals Rodeo berth. He helped his cause Friday by recording an 86.5-point ride on Dakota Rodeo’s Big Red, which was good enough to win the semifinals.
Big Red stayed close to the chute and bucked to the right, which was directly into Proctor’s riding hand.
“He was about the perfect bull for me because I never felt secure on him,” the 2011 CFD champ said. “I felt like I constantly needed to be moving. I have difficulty grasping with my right foot, but he was going into my hand, so I was able to keep moving my outside and keep getting back to the center.”
Proctor – who won the PRCA world championship in 2011 – knows his days as a bull rider are numbered. He is trying to make the most of what’s left of his career and worry about his leg later.
“I’m 36 years old and have been doing this for 17 years,” Proctor said. “There’s kids out here that I’m competing against who could be my kids. To me, it’s a challenge to go and ride.
“I live for a challenge, and this sport is a challenge every day. It’s all in your head when it comes to what you can put up with and what you can endure.”
Fifth-ranked Josh Frost of Randlett, Utah, was second Friday, scoring 86 points on a backup bull.
“I had a different bull drawn, but he hurt himself while they were loading him and gave me another one,” said Frost, who is the second cousin of legendary bull rider Lane Frost. “I didn’t even know I was going to have that bull until 2 minutes before I got on him. I’m pretty happy with how it turned out.
“I usually like to know how my bull performs and get a scouting report on it, but things worked out.”