CHEYENNE – Cannon Cravens lifted himself from the dirt in Frontier Park Arena and started celebrating with bullfighters Cody Webster and Dusty Tuckness.
The Porum, Oklahoma, bull rider had good reason to be excited after scoring 91.5 points on Dakota Pro Rodeo’s Lil’ Bit Crazy on Sunday afternoon at the 127th anniversary Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo.
“I knew I had a really good bull, and would be high 80s or even in the 90s if I did my job,” Cravens said. “Webster is one of my best friends, and every time we do our jobs out there, we’re both fired up.
“… I’ve seen that bull several times. I’d never drawn him, but I had buddies get on him. I knew he’d take me out there three or four (jumps) and then go back around to the left, where he could have a good day into my hand. It all worked out perfectly.”
Cravens, 23, is a rookie this season. He is No. 41 in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association’s world standings, and the sixth-ranked rookie.
Cravens scored 88 points during Saturday’s opening quarterfinal performance, but his 91.5 assured him a spot in the semifinals.
Sunday’s effort continued Cravens’ recent hot streak that saw him win two PRCA Xtreme Bulls events and the Greeley Stampede. He also placed high in Vernal, Utah.
“I’ve been having a lot of luck the past few weeks, and won three or four big rodeos,” Cravens said. “I’ve been dealing with a lot of injuries the past few years. I’ve told myself to block all that out, give it all you’ve got and see what you can accomplish.”
As an 18-year-old, Cravens was sitting No. 6 in the Professional Bull Riders world standings when he suffered a broken leg. He followed that with a right knee injury.
“That dragged me down ever further, and I wasn’t sure it would ever turn around,” Cravens said. “I decided to believe in myself and believe everything was going to work out, and it finally is.”
Ernie Courson Jr. had the second-highest score of the day, but he had the most memorable celebration by far. The Okeechobee, Florida, resident climbed to the top of the fence, steadied himself and did a backflip after his 89-point ride on Dakota’s Unstoppable.
The backflip has become a calling card for Courson. He started doing it in 2007 after he was the only one of his buddies at a camp to land a backflip off the top of a fence.
Courson is sitting No. 18 in the world standings. The top 15 make the National Finals Rodeo in December. Courson would love nothing more than make the trip to Las Vegas, but he’s not getting ahead of himself.
“I was 10th in the world when I broke the entire right side of my face in Reno last year,” he said. “I don’t pay attention to the standings until the end of September, when the season ends.”
Sunday’s rodeo got off to an exciting start when bareback rider Tim O’Connell scored 86.5 points on Stace Smith Pro Rodeo’s Mr. Harry. O’Connell was excited about climbing into the chute to get on the four-time NFR horse.
“I think that’s the fourth time I’ve been on that horse, and he’s really strong out of there,” the Zwingle, Iowa, cowboy said. “But he’s kind of a dirty little booger because he knows how to move his tail, sling it over your head and hit you in the eyes with it. You have no choice but to shut your eyes, otherwise you’ll get them cut up.
“That horse was actually born 10 miles from my hometown. He gives you an honest effort to make a strong ride. He bucks really hard and gives you a chance, but he knows how to wave his tail around and cut your face up. If you want to go to war with him, he’ll give you the chance to be that many points on him every time.”
O’Connell is a three-time champion at the “Daddy of ’em All,” and is looking to add his third consecutive CFD buckle to his collection.
The 31-year-old is No. 5 in the world and in line to qualify for his 10th NFR. For now, though, O’Connell intends to head home and spend some time with family before returning to Cheyenne for his semifinal effort.
“I’ve doubled my season earnings in the past three weeks, so my summer is going as great as possible,” O’Connell said. “I was fighting injuries all winter. I needed to take some time with my family and be a dad and husband for a while. I took a lot of April and May off to get ready for the summer.
“In the last three weeks, I’ve only seen my boys three days. So, I’m going to catch a flight home and spend time with them until we come back for the semifinals. That’s what’s most important to me.”
Tristan Hansen of Dillon, Montana, was the second bareback rider out of the Sunday. His first draw fouled him by slamming him off the chute, which earned Hansen a re-ride option. Hansen originally scored 30 points on his first ride, but took his re-ride on Dakota Rodeo’s Sugar Shaker and scored 83.5.
“I saw enough guys miss the mark-out or get no score because they double-grabbed that I started to think maybe I could make it back with that score,” Hansen said. “I’m glad I took it because it took a lot more than that to get there.
“… That horse was a bucker. She stacked up and did her job, and I was able to do mine. I was a little tired by the end of it because getting on two horses in a matter of minutes is no easy task.”
Other winners
Rowdy Parrott of Mamou, Louisiana, had the top time in steer wrestling at 5.4 seconds. His traveling partner, Tyler Waguespack of Gonzales, Louisiana, also advanced to the semifinals with a 6.4.
Rowdy Jones and Gage Williams had the fastest team roping time at 8.8 seconds. Paige Jones of Wayne, Oklahoma, was the fastest barrel racer Sunday, stopping the clock in 17.52 seconds.
Brody Yeary’s 87.5 during the final section of bull riding served as the top score of the performance.
KeAnne Hayes of Blanchard, Oklahoma, and Brooke Winward of Grace, Idaho, split top honors in breakaway roping (5.0 seconds). J.D. McCuistion of Estes Park, Colorado, was the fastest qualifier at 11.2 seconds.
Chris Williams of Greybull, Wyoming, and Rosey Rosendahl of Meeker, Colorado, were the top saddle bronc riding qualifiers at 79.5 points. Two other saddle bronc riders checked in at 79 points, including Kole Ashbacher of Arrowwood, Alberta. Ashbacher’s first draw stalled twice before leaving the chute earning him a re-ride option. His second horse fell on him shortly after leaving the chute, which earned him another re-ride.
Allysa Spierings of Carthage, Missouri, won the ladies ranch saddle bronc riding competition with an aggregate score of 152 points on two rides. She scored 76 points Sunday.
Local hands
Former University of Wyoming breakaway roper Brandy Schaack advanced to the semifinals with a 5.4-second run Sunday. Current UW cowgirl Kassandra Shoemaker had a no-time during breakaway.
Laramie County Community College steer wrestler Rhett Witt also posted a no-time Sunday. Steer wrestler Avery Jamerman’s hometown is listed as Torrington, but he grew up in Wheatland. Jamerman posted an 11.1 during Sunday’s performance. Wheatland steer wrestler Brian Snell recorded a 10.4-second run.
UW header Bodie Mattson and heeler Cash Hetzel had a no-time in team roping.
