CHEYENNE – South Dakota native and Casper College graduate Shorty Garrett came flying out of the chute during his saddle bronc run during Tuesday’s quarterfinals at the 127th anniversary Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo.

But with just moments before the clock struck eight seconds, the horse’s flank strap came flying off. Garrett was still awarded a score of 77, but due to the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association’s rules, he was awarded a re-ride, if he decided to take it.


Matt Atencio covers Laramie County prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MattAtencio5.

