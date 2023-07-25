CHEYENNE – South Dakota native and Casper College graduate Shorty Garrett came flying out of the chute during his saddle bronc run during Tuesday’s quarterfinals at the 127th anniversary Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo.
But with just moments before the clock struck eight seconds, the horse’s flank strap came flying off. Garrett was still awarded a score of 77, but due to the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association’s rules, he was awarded a re-ride, if he decided to take it.
His score of 77 put him in the top four, but five riders remained in the set. So, Garrett elected for the re-ride.
The decision paid off. Garrett secured himself a spot in the semifinals by putting together a winning ride of 85.5.
“It went well,” Garrett said. “I have been waiting to get on that horse for a long time. I’m glad it was here, and I’m glad it worked out the way it did.”
Fortunately for Garrett, his re-ride horse was one he was familiar with. One of his traveling companions had ridden her a few different times in the past, allowing Garrett to pull on some of that wisdom for his ride.
For Garrett, Tuesday marked his first trip to the semifinals at CFD. With the uncertainty and stress CFD’s tournament adds to competitors, knowing that he is coming back helps Garrett feel a bit of relief.
“I know I have never made the short round here, or the semis,” he said. “It is always good whenever you can advance at one of the big ones like this and have a shot at the title.
PRCA bull rider Josh Frost, who currently ranks third in the PRCA’s standings for bull riding, benefited from the re-ride rule, as well. Frost was originally slated to go last in the first section of bull riding, but when his bull gave him trouble in the chute, he was awarded a re-ride in the second section.
His ride in the second round resulted in a final score of 82. The final tally resulted in a fifth-place finish and a berth in the semifinals.
“Usually, he is a little better than that. He jumped out at about 6½ seconds,” Frost said. “It could have been an 86 or 87, (but) overall, I was pretty happy with the run.”
Frost said he was not familiar with either bull he rode Tuesday, but also said getting the re-ride was better than not getting anything at all.
“I didn’t know that re-ride bull really well at all,” Frost said. “I didn’t know what the re-ride bull was at the time, but a fair shot is better than no shot.”
Other winners
After posting a score of 80 the previous day, bull rider Fulton Rutland got bumped out of the top six. Rutland rode again in the second section Tuesday and posted a winning score of 87 to advance to the semifinals.
“It’s a big relief,” Rutland said. “(After I got bumped in the second section on Monday), I was like, ‘Well, there is nothing left to do but ride one.’ It’s a lot easier said than done sometimes, but you just gotta try to keep your cool and show up and do your job.”
“It was a good way to end my set.”
After his ride, Rutland said he had little to no idea about his bull and what it would do. His only experience with Rocky Mountain Rodeo’s Smokin' Hot was from a video he watched the morning of his ride. But after what he saw on tape, Rutland knew he could work with what the bull gave him.
“I almost like not knowing the bulls at all,” he said.
Bill Tutor took first Tuesday in bareback riding, narrowly edging out Orin Larsen with a final score of 85. Martha Angelone finish first in breakaway roping with a time of 3.5 seconds.
Team roping saw Lane Goebel and J.W. Beck edge out Matt Sherwood and Dylin Ahlstrom by a tenth of a second, finishing with a final time of 9.3. Kyle Whittaker took first place in steer wrestling (7.1), while Jake Pratt took first in tie-down roping (10.4).
