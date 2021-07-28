CHEYENNE – Sage Kimzey’s biography in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association media guide lists all of the rodeos he has won each season since he joined the circuit.
The list includes the Pendleton (Oregon) Round-Up, Rodeo Austin (Texas), San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo, Cody (Wyoming) Stampede and the Days of ’47 Rodeo in Salt Lake City.
Two rodeos are conspicuous in their absence: Cheyenne Frontier Days and California Rodeo Salinas.
“Those are really the only two left on the bucket list,” said Kimzey, who calls Salado, Texas, home. “I’ve come close here in Cheyenne a couple times, but I have never been able to get it done. Hopefully, 2021 is the year.”
The 26-year-old has won six PRCA world championships, and is currently No. 1 in the world standings with more than $150,000 in earnings.
He will be back for the CFD semifinals after scoring 84 points during Monday’s quarterfinals. It keeps his hopes of winning a championship at the “Daddy of ’em All” alive.
“Not winning rodeos like Cheyenne and Salinas is a lot of extra motivation,” Kimzey said. “The rodeo road can be long and tiresome, but everybody gets excited about showing up to Cheyenne and trying to win. It’s one of those that goes down in the goals pretty close to first.
“My rodeo career would not be complete without a Frontier Days title.”
Kimzey scored 77 points on the back of Rocky Mountain Rodeo’s Eyebrows during Tuesday afternoon’s fourth performance of the 125th anniversary CFD Rodeo. He is only the second cowboy to record a score on the bull since it debuted in 2018.
“It’s nice, but I don’t get too caught up in being one of the first guys to ride a certain bull,” Kimzey said. “At the end of the day, the score is what matters most.
“Don’t get me wrong, it’s cool that I could ride a bull that’s so tough to ride. It can help your mental confidence, but I care about the score at the end of the day.”
Kimzey has been a professional bull rider for seven years, and has qualified for the National Finals Rodeo each year. Last season was the first that didn’t end in a world championship, and he finished fifth in the world standings. Kimzey was hampered by a surgically repaired left ankle much of the year after a bull fell on him in mid-February.
His left ankle is 100% healthy, but now his right ankle is giving him trouble, and he sought treatment for the injury immediately after his ride Tuesday.
Past champions
Tuesday’s performance featured three CFD champions from 2019. Barrel racer Shali Lord of Lamar, Colorado, clocked in at 17.67 seconds. Bull rider Stetson Wright – who was CFD’s all-around champ in 2019 – posted his second consecutive 83-point score. Heeler Trey Yates and team roping partner Tyler Wade finished in 25.6 seconds.
Wright stuff
Stetson Wright wasn’t the only member of his family competing at CFD Tuesday. His brother, Ryder Wright, had the second-best saddle bronc score of the day at 85 points. Another brother, Rusty Wright, scored 83.5 points.
Their uncle, Spencer Wright, scored 83 points. Another uncle, Jesse Wright, was tossed from his draw short of the 8-second whistle.
Local hand
Steer wrestler Kalane Anders – who competed for Laramie County Community College before transferring to Chadron State College – qualified for the semifinals after posting a 9.2-second run Tuesday.