CHEYENNE – Last season, Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association saddle bronc rider Ryder Sanford got injured while competing on his permit.

A year later, the rookie claimed his first Cheyenne Frontier Days buckle. The Sulphur, Louisiana, resident posted a final score of 92.5 to win the saddle bronc riding competition. The mark also reset the Frontier Park Arena record, previously held by fellow-Louisianan Cody DeMoss.


Matt Atencio covers Laramie County prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MattAtencio5.

