CHEYENNE – Shad Mayfield’s meteoric rise to the top of the professional tie-down roping ranks might strike outsiders as having come out of nowhere.
However, those inside the rodeo world – especially tie-down ropers – knew about Mayfield years ago. They aren’t the least bit surprised that he has qualified for the National Finals Rodeo three of the four years he has been a card-carrying member of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. They also weren’t shocked when he won the 2020 world championship.
To most of them, the question hasn’t been if Mayfield would win a world championship but how many he will claim over the course of his career.
That’s because he showed both a preternatural ability with a rope in his hand and the willingness to seek challenges.
Mayfield grew up in Clovis, New Mexico, and then declared Texas as his home state with the National High School Rodeo Association. Instead of staying close to home in his home circuit, Mayfield chose to traverse the Lone Star State because he thought it would pit him against a deeper crop of ropers.
Mayfield wasn’t content competing against Texas’ top high-schoolers, though. He wanted to test himself against the best in the world.
His family loaded up every weekend and ventured into Texas, where Mayfield competed in jackpot roping events against many of pro rodeo’s top talents. Because of his age, jackpots were the only rodeos where he could test himself against the best pros.
“When I was 15, 16 and 17, I roped against NFR guys in jackpots,” Mayfield said. “That’s where I became mentally tough. It was nothing new to rope against those guys when I turned 18 and got my (PRCA) card. I had already been doing it for years.
“I knew I could get better staying at home and making runs in the practice pen, but I wasn’t going to improve as much as I did when I went to those jackpots. That’s part of the reason I’ve had the success I have had at such a young age.”
The 21-year-old Mayfield is currently No. 1 in the PRCA’s world standings with more than $135,000 in earnings this season. He picked up five first-place checks during go-rounds at some of the winter’s biggest rodeos, and won the aggregate title at Rodeo Austin.
The PRCA is limiting contestants to 75 rodeos this season. Mayfield’s winter success gave him the opportunity to lay low at home for a few weeks in May and June and be picky about where he enters the rest of this summer.
His goal each year is to have his spot in the NFR locked up by the Reno Rodeo. He is ahead of schedule this year. Winning first-place buckles in North Platte, Nebraska, and Greeley, Colorado, after his hiatus helped in that cause.
“I’m way past where I wanted to be, actually,” Mayfield said during Cheyenne Frontier Days tie-down roping qualifying Monday.
Mayfield grew up in a rodeo family. His father, Sylvester Mayfield, qualified for the NFR in 1985 and ’87. He was the first Black cowboy to qualify for the NFR in a timed event. Sylvester didn’t push rodeo on Shad or sister Shelby. He didn’t need to. That didn’t stop him from stoking that passion with incentives.
“He let me choose my own path, but he knew from a young age I was built for this because of what I did at junior ropings,” Shad said. “I’ve always been really competitive. It didn’t matter where I was roping, I wanted to win.
“If we won first, my dad would give us $20. That’s nothing now, but it felt like a lot of money back then.”
Sylvester’s influence on his son is abundantly clear, Blair Burk said.
“He comes from a great roping tradition,” said Burk, who hails from Durant, Oklahoma. “From the time he stepped in here, he had a great mentality. He is very athletic and fast, but he’s also really smart. What sets him apart is the head on his shoulders.
“He’s also got two great horses that really help him. He can pick the horse that’s right for the arena.”
Mayfield helped Burk’s horse stay calm in the box before his qualifying run Monday. Burk watched intently as Mayfield posted a 13.7-second run to earn one of the first 60 spots in CFD’s tournament-style rodeo. The pair had a lengthy chat after the first qualifying round before Mayfield hopped on a motorized bicycle and rode off to his truck and trailer.
“We’ve become good friends, and I try to help him every chance I get,” said Burk, who sold Mayfield one of his horses.
Mayfield finished 12th in the world standings in 2019, and was seventh last year. As much success as Mayfield has had during his young career, he feels like he should have had more.
“I’ve won a world championship, but I feel like I should have won three,” he said. “Every year, I challenge myself to win the world. I’ve let myself down a couple times, but every year is a new year, and I’m going for it every year.
“That’s how I’ve always been. If you don’t set big goals, why do it? If you set big goals, it makes you work harder.”
Mayfield’s 2020 world title was just the third PRCA crown won by a Black contestant. Fred Whitfield won seven tie-down world titles, and was the all-around champion in 1999. Charles Simpson was the PRCA’s top bull rider in 1982.
Mayfield wants to be a role model for other aspiring ropers.
“It’s not every day that there’s an African American cowboy that wins the world,” Mayfield told the Las Vegas Review-Journal last December. “To be able to be one of them, and for the other African American kids to look up to me and want to go out there and be able to do that means the world to me.
“I was also that same guy, and I looked up to Fred Whitfield and Cory Solomon coming up. To be up there with (Whitfield), it’s amazing. … It’s going to inspire so many other kids coming up to just go try it out. That’s what I’m here for.”