CHEYENNE – Leslie Smalygo immediately threw a fist in air when she looked up and saw the time she clocked following her barrel racing run Saturday afternoon.
She had good reason to.
The Skiatook, Oklahoma, cowgirl and her horse, Gus, timed in at 17.16 seconds to secure the fastest time of the day and land a spot in today’s finals of the 126th anniversary Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo. It was also the fastest time of all of the performances.
“I couldn’t even believe that that happened,” Smalygo said. “They were already running the fastest times before me, so (Gus) decided that he wasn’t going to take just placing, he was going to win.”
Saturday’s barrel racing semifinal section was filled with fast times, leaving room for no miscues.
“The ground felt great. After the (first couple runs) went, I was just hoping to make the top six, and Gus just had other plans,” she said. “He was just going to let it all out.”
Part of Smaylgo’s reaction came because she didn’t anticipate timing in so fast. Gus was unlike himself prior to the run, but he quickly caught steam.
“I actually thought it was going to be a lot slower than that because he was behaving himself,” she said. “But when he took off, he took off so hard, I knew he was going to do something.”
Bull riding
Garrett Smith found out Friday evening that he drew United Pro Rodeo’s Paradise in both Saturday’s semifinals and Tuesday in Lovington, New Mexico.
If Smith can accomplish Tuesday what he did Saturday, then good things should be in store in New Mexico. Smith rode to an 89.5, earning the top score of the day and a shot at a CFD title. Knowing you have the same bull in the very near future can either be a positive or a negative, Smith said.
“You kinda get excited, especially when they’re good like that,” said Smith, who’s ranked fifth in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world standings. “But it can go the opposite. You can have one you don’t like and draw him twice, and then it’s not much fun. But, obviously, that one’s good, so I’m excited to do it again.”
Smith scored an 86.5 during the first quarterfinal round and won $1,797. He’s hoping the good rides and the checks keep coming his way.
“Just staying on boosts your confidence so much,” said Smith, who hails from Rexburg, Idaho. “This game’s so much mental that you have to keep going on and take the good from the bad, and I’m lucky it’s been going good.”
Tie-down roping
Tyson Durfey has competed at the “Daddy of ’em All” for 20 years, yet he’s never come away with a CFD championship. He’s never even made the short-round, he said.
Following Saturday’s tie-down roping semifinals, he’s put himself in position to change that. The Brock, Texas, cowboy timed in at 10.7 seconds for the fastest time of the day.
“It’d be incredible to win (Cheyenne),” Durfey said. “To win that would be a dream come true … I’ve won almost every single (rodeo) in the U.S. and Canada, but not this one, so it’d mean a lot.”
Durfey said there’s a different technique to roping in Cheyenne compared to other rodeos.
“I think the key to that kind of roping is just roping on separation, and basically that means where your horse is rating back as the calf is moving faster, and that gives you the snap on the calf that you need where everything’s tight,” Durfey said. “And that’s really my main focus on this type of roping – just try to rope on separation and control the calf as much as possible and not focus on speed.”
The longer head start Cheyenne gives its calves compared to other rodeos makes the roping almost more traditional, Durfey said. He embraces the style and change of pace because there’s nowhere like it.
“It’s the only place, really in America, that you want to rope that way because Cheyenne really embodies the old school rodeo way of life and not a lot of places do that anymore,” he said. “To me, guys that are good horsemen, and really control the horse and the calf, are the guys that win the most here.”
Bareback
Dean Thompson’s first bronc he got on reared out immediately as the chute opened up for his bareback ride.
Once that happened, a re-ride was in store. Thompson still knew he needed to ride out the eight seconds just in case he drew the short end of the stick and wasn’t fortunate enough to receive a re-ride. He scored a 71.5 points and a re-ride was awarded. He was relieved.
“I knew it was possible to get back to the short-round on (the first horse), but I knew it was unlikely, in all honesty,” Thompson said. “When she reared out, I tried to make sure to get my mark down, and she then she tipped me way off, and I felt my glove really slipping out of my hand, and I thought, ‘Man, I need to hang on and ride this horse as good as I can.’ Obviously, I didn’t know I was going to get a re-ride then, but I was hoping that was what was going to happen.”
Thompson credited his friends for grabbing his rigging and putting it on his next draw. He went to retrieve it from his first ride, and it had already been prepared for him on his second. Instead of re-rigging up his glove, he just taped over everything to get it to stay in place. It managed to work, and he rode for an 85.5 to tie with Jacek Frost and Caleb Bennett for the top scores of the day.
Because he didn’t have the opportunity to get his setup prepared like he normally would, his hand started to slip out of his glove midway through his round-winning ride. He knew he needed to let it all hang out at that point. There was no turning back.
“I felt it really loose on my hand and sure enough, about five seconds in, I felt it slide off my hand,” he said. “And I was just thinking ‘Oh man, if you keep ripping it and buck off in seven seconds, it’s all worth it,’ because no reason to even come if you’re gonna quit.”
Saddle bronc
Q Taylor had battled with Summit Pro Rodeo’s Dry Creek in the past, but didn’t get the result he wanted. That changed Saturday when the two matched up again.
Taylor scored an 86 in saddle bronc to claim the top spot and advance to Championship Sunday.
“It felt really good; that’s a really good horse,” the Canadian cowboy said. “I’ve been on him in a bronc match in South Dakota a couple years ago, and he put me down pretty hard that day, so it’s good to get some redemption.”
The ride boosted Taylor’s mentality, as the 21-year-old seeks out his first CFD title. How’s he feeling?
“Full of confidence and ready for anything they throw at me,” said Taylor, who rodeos for Casper College. “Let’s do it again (today).”
Other winners
Jesse Brown, of Baker City, Oregon, timed in at 6.9 seconds for the top steer wrestling time. The bulldogger also tied for first at 8.0 seconds in Wednesday’s quarterfinal round.
Alli Masters, of Leon, Iowa, secured a spot in the finals and won Saturday’s breakaway roping semifinal round with a time of 4.2 seconds.
Paul David Tierney and Tanner Braden were the first team roping tandem out of Chute 9, and had the fastest time at 8.7 seconds.