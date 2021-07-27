CHEYENNE – Jordan Spears had to wait nearly two years for revenge, but it was worth it.
The last time the Redding, California, bull rider climbed atop United Pro Rodeo’s Diamond Cutter was at the 2019 National Finals Rodeo. The bull tossed him into the dirt short of the whistle.
On Monday, Spears scored 86 points on Diamond Cutter to split first place in the quarterfinals of the 125th anniversary Cheyenne Fronter Days rodeo.
“I had been on the bull before, so I knew how he felt and I had a bit of a game plan on him,” the 29-year-old Spears said. “He probably shouldn’t have bucked me off before, but I made a little mistake. I over-rode him before and got pulled into the well.
“This is a pretty good bull that’s gonna get you down if you make a mistake like I did. I learned from it and stayed mistake-free. I didn’t overthink things, I just rode him jump for jump.”
Spears is currently No. 15 in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world standings with more than $46,500 in earnings this season. He will reach his fifth NFR if he stays in the top-15 by the end of September.
Chase Dougherty almost didn’t get to compete at CFD. He focuses primarily on the Professional Bull Riders circuit, and didn’t have enough money won with the PRCA to earn a spot at the “Daddy of ’em All.”
Dougherty was a last-minute replacement when other bull riders had to drop out. He took full advantage of his opportunity, scoring 86 points on Dakota Rodeo’s Sun Dog.
Dougherty was the last bull rider out of the chutes Monday. He was supposed to ride Dakota Rodeo’s Goodbumps, but the bull kept lying down in the chute and not letting Dougherty get his bull rope around him. The judges decided to slide a different bull under him.
Sun Dog took a big jump and turn out of the chute that rocked Dougherty forward. The 23-year-old recovered and then rode the bull jump for jump as it spun to the left.
“I knew that was a young bull of Chad (Berger’s), and he always brings a really good set up bulls,” Dougherty said. “He was a little, tiny bull that made little moves but got the job done.”
Dougherty also competed in the PBR’s Last Cowboy Standing event Monday night. He will compete both in the CFD main performance and PBR tonight.
The 86 Dougherty posted would most likely bring him back for Friday’s CFD semifinal round, but he will have to skip it due to a PBR commitment in Tulsa the same day. Dougherty is currently No. 14 in the PBR standings, and is focused on chasing a championship in that circuit.
Dougherty’s wife, Kara, will give birth to the couple’s son in September. Even though, Dougherty won’t be earning the big prize in Cheyenne, the $2,098 he earned for sharing first Monday will go a long way toward stocking a nursery.
“We’ve got four or five weeks left, so we’re getting really excited,” Chase Dougherty said. “I’m glad I got to come here because my wife has never been to this rodeo. The “Dad” is one of the best rodeos of the year.”
Spears wasn’t the only bull rider who exacted some payback Monday.
J.C. Mortensen was knocked out cold on his first attempt at CFD as a rookie in 2019. The injuries he suffered that afternoon kept him from attempting a second ride.
The Paulden, Arizona, cowboy posted a score of 85.5 on the back of United Pro Rodeo’s Leapold on Monday, which was good enough for third.
“My buddy actually owns that bull, so I got a good, honest scouting report about him,” Mortensen said. “I’m having a lot better time this year than I did last time.”
The 20-year-old is No. 16 in the PRCA standings and hopes to make his first NFR.
Saddle bronc
The ride Ben Andersen completed Monday on the back of Dakota Rodeo’s Bridal Shower was textbook, and earned him 88 points. The horse was true out of the chute and jumped with a lot of snap as it went across the arena.
“I had a really good draw underneath me, and we both put it all together,” Andersen said. “I had to pull on my rein really hard to get sat back down when we left the chute. But when they kick like that, it makes your feet snappier and helps you get really set.”
The 21-year-old who hails from Rocky Mountain House, Alberta, is No. 19 in the world standings.
There were six saddle bronc scores of at least 80.5 points. Two-time PRCA all-around champion Stetson Wright was second during Monday’s quarterfinals with a score of 87.5 points. Wright also scored 83 points in bull riding.
Bareback riding
Orin Larsen – the 2016 CFD bareback champion – was excited about drawing Andrews Rodeo’s Rylee’s Rasin’ Cane for Monday’s quarters. The horse is a veteran he has seen multiple times throughout his career.
“It’s a really reliable horse that gives you every chance to win,” said Larsen, who hails from Inglis, Manitoba. “You have to be a little bit gentle with him because he’s something like 20 years old. But he’s still a really good horse, and I tried to use that to my advantage.”
Barrel racing
Reigning world champion Hailey Kinsel of Cotulla, Texas, won the round with a blazing time of 17.22 seconds. That is the fastest time of the rodeo after more than 200 qualifying runs and 36 more during the quarterfinals.